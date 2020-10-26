2 people die in plane crash near Cordes Lakes over the weekend

Two people died in a small-plane crash in a remote area about 5.5 miles east-southeast of Cordes Lakes on Oct. 24, the Department of Public Safety (DPS) and Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) confirmed in a news release Monday afternoon.

A DPS Ranger helicopter unit found the missing Lancair 235 non-commercial aircraft at around 12:15 p.m. Monday and reported the information to YCSO deputies.

Cordes Lakes is located about 37 miles southeast of Prescott.

YCSO officials stated that they had not reached the crash site as of late Monday afternoon because of its difficult-to-reach location. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is leading the investigation into what caused the crash, YCSO added in a news release.

YCSO also stated in its release that the small plane was flying en route to Page from Deer Valley Airport in north Phoenix when it crashed. The north-south distance between Deer Valley Airport and Cordes Lakes is approximately 49 miles. Page is about 250 miles north of Deer Valley Airport.

DPS officials added that they had been searching for the plane since Sunday, when its occupants were first reported missing. Officials stated that they found the aircraft upside down on its wings before determining that both of its occupants had died.

YCSO added that it is withholding the crash victims’ names until their families have been notified.

“Out of the respect for the family and victims, no photos will be available until the victims are removed from the scene,” the YCSO release stated.

An NTSB media spokesperson stated in an email to the Courier that as of late Monday afternoon, the NTSB had released limited information about the crash to the media.

For more information as it becomes available, follow NTSB_Newsroom on Twitter by using the handle: @NTSB_Newsroom.

Watch The Daily Courier and dCourier.com for more information as the situation develops.

