Arizona reports 1,392 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

By Associated Press
Originally Published: October 25, 2020 2:30 p.m.

Arizona health officials on Sunday reported 1,392 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths.

It's the highest reported single-day case total in the state since Sept. 17.

Arizona continues to see a slow yet steady increase in the average number of coronavirus cases reported each day as a decline that lasted through August and September reverses.

State Department of Health Services officials say the latest numbers increasing Arizona's totals to 238,163 known infections and 5,874 known deaths.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

In the past month, Arizona has seen a gradual increase in COVID-19 cases and related hospitalizations, but levels are well below the thousands of cases reported on some days in June and July when the state was a national hot spot.

The outbreak diminished in August and September as many local governments imposed mask mandates and the state revived some business restrictions.

Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms with the coronavirus, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. But for some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

