OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Oct. 24
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Yavapai County remains under countywide fire ban

The Horse Fire broke out Thursday near Crown King, Arizona, a town just south of Prescott. Its cause is under investigation. (U.S. Forest Service)

The Horse Fire broke out Thursday near Crown King, Arizona, a town just south of Prescott. Its cause is under investigation. (U.S. Forest Service)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: October 24, 2020 7:54 p.m.

During the regular Yavapai County Board of Supervisors meeting on June 3 the board voted to ratify resolution No. 2032 and approved the Interim Fire Ban Order enacted on June 1 across all of Yavapai County’s fire zones, in accordance with Yavapai County Ordinance 2012-1, Section VI and A.R.S.§11-251(63).

“The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors would like to remind everyone that this fire ban is still in place,” the board said in a statement Friday, Oct. 23.

This determination to institute this fire ban is based upon the implementation of fire restrictions by the following jurisdictions: Southwestern Region National Forests, Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, Bureau of Land Management, and Bureau of Reclamation, which have previously imposed fire restrictions. Additionally, concerns of a trending high Energy Release Component (ERC), decreasing fuel moisture levels, and multiple Red Flag days, all contribute to concerns for the well-being and health of suppression personnel, and a high-risk potential for large fire events.

This fire ban will stay in effect until the risk has diminished and there is agency consensus that restrictions may be lifted.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries