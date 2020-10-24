Yavapai County remains under countywide fire ban

During the regular Yavapai County Board of Supervisors meeting on June 3 the board voted to ratify resolution No. 2032 and approved the Interim Fire Ban Order enacted on June 1 across all of Yavapai County’s fire zones, in accordance with Yavapai County Ordinance 2012-1, Section VI and A.R.S.§11-251(63).

“The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors would like to remind everyone that this fire ban is still in place,” the board said in a statement Friday, Oct. 23.

This determination to institute this fire ban is based upon the implementation of fire restrictions by the following jurisdictions: Southwestern Region National Forests, Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, Bureau of Land Management, and Bureau of Reclamation, which have previously imposed fire restrictions. Additionally, concerns of a trending high Energy Release Component (ERC), decreasing fuel moisture levels, and multiple Red Flag days, all contribute to concerns for the well-being and health of suppression personnel, and a high-risk potential for large fire events.

This fire ban will stay in effect until the risk has diminished and there is agency consensus that restrictions may be lifted.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors.