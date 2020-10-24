OFFERS
Prescott Veterans Day Parade entries down amid COVID-19
Monday is deadline to register

A Veterans Day Parade will take place in downtown Prescott on Nov. 11, 2020. (Courier file photo)

A Veterans Day Parade will take place in downtown Prescott on Nov. 11, 2020. (Courier file photo)

mugshot photo
By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: October 24, 2020 7:02 p.m.

Entries are expected to be down this year, but the Prescott Veterans Day Parade is still scheduled to go on Nov. 11 – albeit with a few changes.

As of Friday, Oct. 23, Prescott Recreation Services Manager Michelle Stacy-Schroeder reported that about 60 entries had registered for the parade. That is down from nearly 100 in recent years.

Still, she said, the parade will include some of the crowd favorites, such as the 108th Army Band and the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Army and Air Force ROTC groups.

“It will be down a little bit,” Stacy-Schroeder said. “There are a lot of groups that we know can’t participate this year.”

For instance, some of the group members are considered high-risk for COVID-19. In addition, she said some high school bands are not able to participate this year because of COVID shutdowns.

Prospective parade participants have until Monday, Oct. 26, to get their entries in. There is no fee to enter, and application forms and rules can be found on the Recreation Services section of the city website, under the programs and special events tab, or at prescott-az.gov.

The parade lineup will be compiled on Wednesday, Oct. 28, so there is no leeway for late entries this year, Stacy-Schroeder said.

As it has for years, the parade will take place in downtown Prescott, with opening ceremonies taking place at 10:30 a.m. on the stage at the intersection of Cortez and Union streets, and the parade beginning at 11 a.m.

“While we anticipate some changes to the event due to COVID-19 concerns, we believe they will be a part of new changes that we all have been learning to adapt to,” stated a September news release about the parade. “Social distancing and (face) masks will be highly recommended.”

This year’s parade theme is “Honoring the Military Family: Courage, Strength, Sacrifice.”

Stacy-Schroeder said there would be no grand marshals this year, but each of the branches of the military would be represented with a vehicle. Families of the various branches will be asked to stand as the vehicles go by.

The parade includes seven entry categories: motorized groups; music; marching units; hospital entries by veterans; non-profit organizations; commercial/business.

Each category will have a first-place winner, and all entries will compete for a “best overall” award.

Follow Cindy Barks on Twitter @Cindy_Barks. Reach her at 928-445-3333, ext. 2034, or cbarks@prescottaz.com.

