Sat, Oct. 24
Weather  56.0
Obituary: William Alan Savory

William Alan Savory. (Courtesy)

William Alan Savory. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: October 24, 2020 6:29 p.m.

William Alan Savory, known as Bill Savory, 78, passed away on Monday, October 5th, 2020 surrounded by his family at his home in Prescott, Arizona.

Bill was born in July 1942 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to William and Dorothy Savory with a latter arrival of sister, Linda. During Bill’s childhood, his family relocated to the Chicago area where Bill would grow up and eventually marry Donna Murdock, his beloved wife of 53 years!

Throughout Bill’s career, he was a leader in the banking industry. The pinnacle of his career was the founding and growth of the Foothills Bank.

Bill and team took this branch from a dirt lot located in the desert just outside of Yuma, Arizona, to a multibranch bank, the largest headquartered in the state of Arizona in just a few short years.

One of Bill’s joys in life was playing golf. He won several club champions including three (3) holes-in-one! A quick shout out to all his golfing buddies in Yuma.

Bill is survived by his loving wife, Donna Savory of Prescott; sons, William Savory of Chandler, Ariz. and Thomas Savory and his wife Yvonne of Prescott; his sister, Linda Savory of Tucson, Ariz. and loyal pet, Aleha.

Bill was blessed by wonderful grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who all brought so much love to him. There will be no memorial service, however, please take a moment to remember Bill in your own way. He was a caring, gracious loving man. He had an exceptionally quick wit which he used to make everyone feel comfortable.

He will be greatly missed. Contributions in Bill’s name can be made to Guide Dogs for the Blind. https://www.guidedogs.com/ National Headquarters Mailing Address: P.O. Box 151200 San Rafael, California 94915-1200 (415).499.4000 Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes.

Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Bill’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information provided by survivors.

