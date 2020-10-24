Obituary: Patricia Pearl Kipp Hogan

Patricia Pearl Kipp Hogan went to be with the Lord on 10-15-2020 in El Mirage, Arizona.

Born in Detroit Michigan. Pat “Patty” was a wife and mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt.

Pat worked for over 25 years at Honeywell and Wulfsburg Electronics in Prescott, Arizona.

Pat and Jerry retired for 3 years in Maui, Hawaii before moving back to Arizona. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile, beaming eyes, confident, direct and knew what she wanted in life.

Pat was also known for her sense of humor. Mentor and teacher to many.

Caring and loving mom and friend to everyone.

Pat was proceeded in death by her parents, William and Doris McNutt of Phoenix and Chino Valley, Arizona. Pat is survived by her loving Navy Veteran husband, Jerry Hogan of 57 Years of El Mirage and Chino Valley Arizona; sons, William Hogan and his wife Susan, Jay Hogan and his wife, Brandy of Chino Valley, Arizona; 8 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and 2 great great-grandchildren.

A Memorial of Life, for Pat-Patty, will be Announced in the future.

