Obituary Notice: Dennis Burton Littlejohn
Originally Published: October 24, 2020 6:20 p.m.
Dennis Burton Littlejohn, age 72, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away on October 22, 2020 in Prescott, Arizona. Affordable Burial and Cremation is in charge of the arrangements.
