OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Oct. 24
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Helen Joan Brazeau

Helen Joan Brazeau. (Courtesy)

Helen Joan Brazeau. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: October 24, 2020 6:21 p.m.

Helen Joan Brazeau went to be with our Lord on October 11, 2020 at the age of 90. She was born in Detroit, Michigan on December 3, 1929. The daughter of Clifford and Edith Craig. Helen was one of six children, two boys and four girls. She was the last surviving member of the family.

Helen was married to Don Brazeau Sr. for 62 years at the time of his death (2012). In 1989, they moved to Prescott Valley from their home in La Verne, Calif., to enjoy a retirement/relaxing lifestyle. Helen was involved at St. Germaine Catholic Church and volunteered at the Prescott Valley Library.

She enjoyed Bunco Night with her friends. She also enjoyed the drives her and Don would take to explore surrounding towns. When family and friends came into town she always enjoyed showing off all the interesting places surrounding Prescott Valley.

In 2015, Helen moved back to California to be closer to more family. She took up residence with her youngest son and his family. Some time later, she moved into Atria Del Rey Senior Living, where new friendships and activities fit her perfectly. December of last year, Helen celebrated her 90th birthday with all her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and friends. Also in attendance at the party was Father Pat Kirsch, who presented her with a framed “Apostolic Blessing” from His Holiness, Pope Francis, acknowledging her 90th birthday.

Helen leaves behind her eight children, Debby (George deceased), Dolan, Don Brazeau Jr., Shelly (Rick) Morris, Keith (Helen) Brazeau, Dave (Machelle) Brazeau, Barbara Joan (Jim) Franks, Nicol (Michael) Martin and Todd (April) Brazeau; their 22 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren, all of whom she loved and brought her great joy.

The services will be on Friday, October 30, 2020, at St. Germaine’s Catholic Church, 7997 Dana Drive in Prescott Valley. Rosary at 10:30 a.m. and Mass beginning at 11:00 a.m. A graveside service will be at 12:30 at Heritage Memorial Park in Dewey, Arizona. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries