Obituary: Helen Joan Brazeau

Helen Joan Brazeau went to be with our Lord on October 11, 2020 at the age of 90. She was born in Detroit, Michigan on December 3, 1929. The daughter of Clifford and Edith Craig. Helen was one of six children, two boys and four girls. She was the last surviving member of the family.

Helen was married to Don Brazeau Sr. for 62 years at the time of his death (2012). In 1989, they moved to Prescott Valley from their home in La Verne, Calif., to enjoy a retirement/relaxing lifestyle. Helen was involved at St. Germaine Catholic Church and volunteered at the Prescott Valley Library.

She enjoyed Bunco Night with her friends. She also enjoyed the drives her and Don would take to explore surrounding towns. When family and friends came into town she always enjoyed showing off all the interesting places surrounding Prescott Valley.

In 2015, Helen moved back to California to be closer to more family. She took up residence with her youngest son and his family. Some time later, she moved into Atria Del Rey Senior Living, where new friendships and activities fit her perfectly. December of last year, Helen celebrated her 90th birthday with all her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and friends. Also in attendance at the party was Father Pat Kirsch, who presented her with a framed “Apostolic Blessing” from His Holiness, Pope Francis, acknowledging her 90th birthday.

Helen leaves behind her eight children, Debby (George deceased), Dolan, Don Brazeau Jr., Shelly (Rick) Morris, Keith (Helen) Brazeau, Dave (Machelle) Brazeau, Barbara Joan (Jim) Franks, Nicol (Michael) Martin and Todd (April) Brazeau; their 22 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren, all of whom she loved and brought her great joy.

The services will be on Friday, October 30, 2020, at St. Germaine’s Catholic Church, 7997 Dana Drive in Prescott Valley. Rosary at 10:30 a.m. and Mass beginning at 11:00 a.m. A graveside service will be at 12:30 at Heritage Memorial Park in Dewey, Arizona. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information provided by survivors.