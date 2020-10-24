OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Oct. 24
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Ewell M. Curtis

Ewell M. Curtis. (Courtesy)

Ewell M. Curtis. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: October 24, 2020 6:27 p.m.

Ewell M. Curtis of Prescott, Arizona, was born in Talladega, Alabama on January 13, 1934 to John Marion and Maggie Delean Curtis and went to be with the Lord on October 4, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, A. Diane (McNabb) Curtis; four brothers and two grandsons. He is survived by his wife, Janie (Cooksey) (Wilburn) Curtis; his three children, Deborah Lou (Bill) Morris, Bradley S. Curtis and Tracy (Cynthia) Curtis. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grand daughter, as well as two step-children, Elizabeth (Charles) Williams and Jay (Miki) Wilburn and their families.

Ewell enlisted in the Navy when he was 18 years old, near the end of the Korean War. He served from 1952-56, mainly in San Diego. He went on active duty again in the Navy in 1960, during the Vietnam War and served on board ship in the South Pacific, Asia and Vietnam. He served on a Navy Destroyer Escort, the USS Alvin C. Cockrell, from 1960-62. He was a Ship Fitter/Metal Smith 2nd Class. He lived in Southern California for a number of years. He was an Operating Engineer and Plant Manager for a meat packing plant in the Los Angeles area. He was an active member of the Christian Church, serving as a Deacon in two different churches. He also taught Sunday School and sang in the church choir.

Upon retirement, Ewell and Janie moved to Prescott, where they have enjoyed traveling and visiting family members, church activities and hobbies. Ewell had a hobby of making walking sticks and knives. He learned a lot about wood carving from the local Wood B Carvers Club, and he was very creative. He entered his knives and walking sticks in the Creative Arts section of the Yavapai County Fair and walked away with a lot of 1st Place ribbons.

His final resting place will be at the Oakdale Memorial Park in Glendora, Calif. A small family service will be officiated by Pastor Rex Wolins. A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, October 31 at 2:00 p.m. at Westside Christian Church in Prescott, with Pastor Kevin Miller officiating. Services entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries