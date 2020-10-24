Obituary: Ewell M. Curtis

Ewell M. Curtis of Prescott, Arizona, was born in Talladega, Alabama on January 13, 1934 to John Marion and Maggie Delean Curtis and went to be with the Lord on October 4, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, A. Diane (McNabb) Curtis; four brothers and two grandsons. He is survived by his wife, Janie (Cooksey) (Wilburn) Curtis; his three children, Deborah Lou (Bill) Morris, Bradley S. Curtis and Tracy (Cynthia) Curtis. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grand daughter, as well as two step-children, Elizabeth (Charles) Williams and Jay (Miki) Wilburn and their families.

Ewell enlisted in the Navy when he was 18 years old, near the end of the Korean War. He served from 1952-56, mainly in San Diego. He went on active duty again in the Navy in 1960, during the Vietnam War and served on board ship in the South Pacific, Asia and Vietnam. He served on a Navy Destroyer Escort, the USS Alvin C. Cockrell, from 1960-62. He was a Ship Fitter/Metal Smith 2nd Class. He lived in Southern California for a number of years. He was an Operating Engineer and Plant Manager for a meat packing plant in the Los Angeles area. He was an active member of the Christian Church, serving as a Deacon in two different churches. He also taught Sunday School and sang in the church choir.

Upon retirement, Ewell and Janie moved to Prescott, where they have enjoyed traveling and visiting family members, church activities and hobbies. Ewell had a hobby of making walking sticks and knives. He learned a lot about wood carving from the local Wood B Carvers Club, and he was very creative. He entered his knives and walking sticks in the Creative Arts section of the Yavapai County Fair and walked away with a lot of 1st Place ribbons.

His final resting place will be at the Oakdale Memorial Park in Glendora, Calif. A small family service will be officiated by Pastor Rex Wolins. A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, October 31 at 2:00 p.m. at Westside Christian Church in Prescott, with Pastor Kevin Miller officiating. Services entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary.

Information provided by survivors.