Obituary: David B. Moffett

David B. Moffett, aka ‘Big Dave’ or ‘Smokin’ Dave’, left this world peacefully and well cared for at home by his beloved wife, Anna, on September 29, 2020. Born on July 5th, 1937, he lived a fantastic amount of life in his 83 years.

The man, the myth, the legend, Dave was many things to many people. Among his roles - a Husband, Father, Brother, Grandfather, Friend, Mentor.

He is a Veteran, Marine, a rider in the Hashknife Pony Express, and was an incredibly skilled horse and cattle man that shared his knowledge and notable toughness with many students over many years.

Arizona always held the title as his favorite place on Earth; his ashes will soon join the land.

A memorial is planned in the future, friends may contact the family for details.

Information provided by survivors.