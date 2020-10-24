OFFERS
Obituary: Charles L. Pauley

Charles L. Pauley. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: October 24, 2020 6:28 p.m.

Charles L. Pauley, 85 years of Prescott, Arizona was born on April 5, 1935 in Bim, West Virginia, passed away on October 18, 2020 in Prescott, Arizona.

Charles attended and graduated from Prescott High School, Class of 1955. Charles went on to work for 32 years with the Arizona State Highway Department (ADOT) and was also a Chaplain for 38 years with the Yavapai County Jail. Charles was married for 67 years to his sweetheart, Nancy. He loved to be out in the “Hills”, hunting, fishing and prospecting. A true Cowboy.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Emory and Myrtle (Payne) Pauley-Cornett; his brothers, Ed, Carl and Ray Pauley; his daughter, Deborah Logan and son, Jim Pauley. He is survived by his wife Nancy; grandchildren, Christi Engle and Dustin Carter; his great-grandchildren, Hailey Engle, Annie Engle, Blaize Carter, Tremor Carter, Liberty Carter, Bradley Hinton, Lyla Hinton, Annabelle Self and Devin Walters; many nieces and nephews and his sister, Beulah Poley.

Graveside services to be held at the Arizona Pioneers’ Home Cemetery 1300 West Iron Springs Road, in Prescott, on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers please donate to your choice of ministry in honor of Charles Pauley Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

Information provided by survivors.

