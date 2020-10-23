OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Oct. 23
56.0
Oct. 23 COVID-19 update: How to protect yourself while casting your ballot
Yavapai County Community Health Services shares tips to keep you safe

If you choose to vote early or on Nov. 3 — you can do it safely.

Originally Published: October 23, 2020 12:22 p.m.

photo

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

Yavapai County saw 23 new cases of COVID-19 overnight, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) news release Friday morning, Oct. 23.

COUNTY NUMBERS

Yavapai County has tested 48,499 residents with 2,869 positive cases, 1,524 recovered, and 87 deaths.

YRMC West is caring for five COVID-19 patients with two persons under investigation (PUI), the East campus has three COVID-19 patients and one PUI. Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports four COVID-19 hospitalizations and three PUI. The Prescott VA reports no COVID-19 patients.

photo

Top chart shows total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state by county. Bottom chart shows increase in cases overnight. (Yavapai County Community Health Services/Courtesy)

STATE NUMBERS

A total of 1,993,389 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 235,882 positive results and 5,865 deaths.

VOTING SAFELY

• Practice physical distancing and stay 6 feet away from poll workers and other voters.

• Wear a mask or other face covering to protect yourself, election workers, and other voters. Avoid touching your mask or face.

• Before and after voting, wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

• If you are sick or concerned that you have been exposed to the coronavirus, seek medical care. If you don’t have an absentee ballot, contact your local election office for guidance about your voting options.

How can I help keep the voting center or polling place healthy for everyone?

• Follow instructions for healthy voting at your in-person voting location.

• Wear a mask or other face-covering and maintain a physical distance of 6 feet to protect yourself, election workers, and other voters.

• Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds. Wash with soap and water or use hand sanitizer before and after voting.

• Avoid touching things not related to voting.

• Avoid sanitizing voting machines yourself. Voting machines can be sensitive and election workers are trained to sanitize equipment.

How can I reduce the number of people I have to interact with when I vote?

• If you can, go when the voting center will not be as busy, usually mid-morning or early-afternoon.

Note: If you would like a mail in ballot, today is the last day to request one. Call 928-771-3248.

INFORMATION

• Spectrum Healthcare is now offering COVID-19 Rapid Tests with results in 15 minutes. Call 928-778-0330.

• Schedule of flu clinics: www.yavapai.us/chs, click on the flu shot banner.

• To schedule an appointment in YCCHS clinics, call 928-771-3122.

• County COVID-19 Data, Testing Sites, School & Business Guidelines & Resources: www.yavapai.us/chs;

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103.

• #YavapaiStrongerTogether – https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.

• COVID-19 information en español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.

