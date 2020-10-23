Bears rout rival Mingus 42-6 in Bob Young’s return to Cottonwood

It may have felt awkward for Bradshaw Mountain football coach Bob Young to stand on the visitor’s sideline at Bright Field in Cottonwood on Friday night, Oct. 23.

The former longtime Mingus coach seemed right at home, however, as his Bears routed the Marauders, 42-6, in a Grand Canyon region rivalry showdown.

With the victory, Bradshaw Mountain won its second straight game, improving to 3-1 in region with a pivotal contest looming at Coconino on Friday, Oct. 30.

The Bears’ lone loss came at home to Flagstaff, a 34-31 overtime thriller Oct. 9. Prescott upset Flagstaff Oct. 23, though, leaving Coconino as the only region unbeaten at 3-0.

“We’re just trying to get better right now,” said Young, adding that “it was different looking into their [Marauders’ home] crowd” on Friday. “Going into the season, I didn’t care about what record we would be at this time. I felt like we should’ve won the Flag game, too. We let that one get away.”

Mingus, which reportedly entered Friday’s game with only 29 active players on its roster, dropped to 1-2 in region and 1-3 overall. Bradshaw Mountain has now won seven of its last 10 meetings with the Marauders.

Young, who is in his first season coaching the Bears, spent some two decades at Mingus, leading the Marauders to a state championship in 1997 and two state runner-up trophies in 2005 and 2007.

Now with Bradshaw Mountain, the wily veteran has brought a positive, upbeat swagger to the Bears’ Prescott Valley-based squad.

“We’ve just got to worry about ourselves,” Young said. “… I’m proud of the kids and the coaches.”

On Friday, quarterback Josh Grant threw four touchdown passes and unofficially completed 8 of 21 passes for 146 yards. He has not thrown an interception through the Bears’ first four games. Grant added 13 carries for 80 yards rushing.

Receiver Makhy Phetinta hauled in a pair of TD catches and Moi Hernandez grabbed a TD reception. Tailback Elijah Acuna also stood out, registering 15 carries for 43 yards and a TD.

Bradshaw Mountain rolled to a 21-0 halftime lead, as Grant threw two TD passes, including a 39-yarder to Phetinta and a 29-yarder to Hernandez. Acuna added a 3-yard TD run.

In the second half, the Bears fumbled the opening kickoff and punted on their next possession before Bradshaw Mountain defensive back Blake Huenemeyer intercepted Mingus quarterback Zachary Harrison deep in Mingus territory.

Five plays later, with 2:01 left in the third quarter, Grant found Phetinta from 9 yards out for a 28-0 lead.

To open the fourth quarter, Grant tossed a 9-yard TD pass to Grant Sanders for a 35-0 Bears edge. Mingus ended the shutout with about 8:20 remaining when Jonathan Sanchez reached pay dirt on an 18-yard scamper. The extra point failed.

Josh Grant was subsequently relieved by backup QB Brady Rose. On Bradshaw Mountain’s ensuing drive after a failed Mingus onside kick, Rose scored on an 8-yard TD run to cap the visitors’ scoring blitz.

The Marauders committed five turnovers for the contest and struggled with poor field position throughout.

UP NEXT

Bradshaw Mountain heads to Coconino for its next Grand Canyon region clash at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at Cromer Stadium in Flagstaff. The Panthers shut out Mohave, 56-0, in a region contest at home Oct. 23.

“Coco’s the team right now,” Young said. “If we knock them off, there will a logjam [in the region standings] those last couple games.”

Meanwhile, Mingus visits region foe Lee Williams (1-2 GCR going into Oct. 23) at 7 p.m. Oct. 30. The Volunteers faced non-region opponent Shadow Mountain Oct. 23 in Phoenix.

The Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) plans to release its first 4A power-point rankings of the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season at noon Tuesday, Nov. 3. The rankings determine which teams will qualify for the 4A state playoffs Nov. 20 through Dec. 12.

Doug Cook is a reporter for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter at @dougout_dc. Email him at dcook@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2039.