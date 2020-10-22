Oct. 22 COVID-19 update: Your role in slowing the spread

Yavapai County saw 17 new cases of COVID-19 overnight, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) news release Thursday morning, Oct. 22.

COUNTY NUMBERS

Yavapai County has tested 48,223 residents with 2,846 positive cases, 1,524 recovered, and 87 deaths.

YRMC West is caring for five COVID-19 patients with two persons under investigation (PUI), the East campus has three COVID-19 patients and four PUI. Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports two COVID-19 hospitalizations and no PUI. The Prescott VA reports no COVID-19 patients.



STATE NUMBERS

A total of 1,979,581 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 234,906 positive results and 5,859 deaths.

ADHS Updated the School and Business Reopening Dashboards on Thursday, Oct. 22, and reports that Yavapai County’s status as of Oct.4, is still moderate, with cases per 100,000 at 36, a 3.2% positivity rate, and 3.9% of hospital visits having COVID-like illness.

SLOWING THE SPREAD

Community and business partners, working together with local health departments, have an important role in slowing the spread of diseases in Arizona, YCCHS said in the release. The actions you take make a difference.

Those actions include:

Adhere to safety measures – wear a mask in public places, maintain six-foot distances and heightened sanitations efforts. Think about the health risks to others. Stay home if you aren’t well. If you are exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, get tested. Take care of yourself. COVID-19 “fatigue” has been a depleting, draining experience. Think about exercising safely, eating properly, setting achievable goals, so you feel emotionally and physically stronger. Seek joy in unexpected places.

INFORMATION

• Spectrum Healthcare is now offering COVID-19 Rapid Tests with results in 15 minutes. Call 928-778-0330.

• Schedule of flu clinics: www.yavapai.us/chs, click on the flu shot banner.

• To schedule an appointment in YCCHS clinics, call 928-771-3122.

• County COVID-19 Data, Testing Sites, School & Business Guidelines & Resources: www.yavapai.us/chs;

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103.

• #YavapaiStrongerTogether – https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.

• COVID-19 information en español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.