Obituary Notice: Michael Perry Hickman
Originally Published: October 22, 2020 7:38 p.m.
Michael Perry Hickman, “Perry” was born September 11, 1955 in Lawton, Oklahoma and passed away on October 19, 2020.
Arrangements are entrusted to Lozano’s Flagstaff Mortuary.
