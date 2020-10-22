OFFERS
Gameday Preview: Prescott at Flagstaff — Week 4
Prep Football

This undated file photo shows the crowd at Bill Shepard Field when the Prescott football team took on Flagstaff in 2019. Prescott heads to Flagstaff on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, for a 7 p.m. kickoff in Week 4 action. (Courier file photo)

This undated file photo shows the crowd at Bill Shepard Field when the Prescott football team took on Flagstaff in 2019. Prescott heads to Flagstaff on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, for a 7 p.m. kickoff in Week 4 action. (Courier file photo)

mugshot photo
By Brian M. Bergner Jr. | TheEditorDesk | TheEditorDesk
Originally Published: October 22, 2020 8:12 p.m.

Who: Prescott Badgers at Flagstaff Eagles

When: Friday, Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Cromer Stadium, Flagstaff, Arizona

Courier Coverage: Follow sports writer Brian M. Bergner Jr. on Twitter at @TheEditorDesk for updates on Friday night’s game.

Broadcast: 103.5 FM/1490 AM KYCA

Coaches: Prescott — Cody Collett (41-24, 7th season); Flagstaff — Todd Hanley (2nd season)

Records: Prescott (0-3, 0-3 Grand Canyon); Flagstaff (3-0, 3-0 Grand Canyon)

Last Meeting: Prescott 48, Flagstaff 7 (Sept. 20, 2019, in Prescott, Arizona)

Last Week: Prescott — There isn’t much to point out in Prescott’s 41-0 loss to Coconino at home a week ago. Quarterback Alex Vaughan was 5 of 22 for only 57 yards, while Cody Leopold ran for 64 yards on 15 carries. Coconino’s Zach Bennett had his way with the Badger defense, running 32 times for 145 yards and two touchdowns; Flagstaff — The Eagles continued their winning ways with a 50-7 route over Mohave last week to improve to 3-0. Quarterback Morgan Bewley completed 7 of 11 passes for 81 yards and two touchdowns, while Luis Jaramillo ran 10 times for 156 yards and four scores against a now 0-3 Mohave club. Flagstaff already has two signature wins at home against Mingus (7-0) and in Prescott Valley against Bradshaw Mountain (34-31, OT), but shouldn’t face much of a challenge against a rebuilding Prescott club Friday night.

The Setting: If Prescott is to compete against rival Flagstaff on Friday night, they’ll have to key in on senior tailback Luis Jaramillo, who is averaging 127.7 yards per game this season (383 total) and has six touchdowns. He is in serious contention for a Grand Canyon region MVP this year, likely going head-to-head with Coconino running back Zack Bennett, who has 86 carries for 495 yards (165 per game) and six touchdowns.

Players to Watch: Prescott — WR Nathan Briseno, Sr.; QB Wyatt Snyder, Sr.; SS Luke McCauslin, Sr.; WR Brayden Nelson, Sr.; OL/DL Vincent Oldfield, Sr.; DB Koltin Barnes, Jr.; Flagstaff — QB Morgan Bewley, Sr.; RB Luis Jaramillo, Sr.; RB Marcus Salcido, Jr.; WR Ryan Tagle, Sr.; LB Collin Doucette, Jr., S Kevin Edwards, Sr.;

Weather Forecast: 54 degrees at kickoff, partly cloudy, 8 mph SW, sunset at 5:42 p.m.

