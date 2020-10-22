OFFERS
Gameday Preview: Chino Valley at Wickenburg — Week 4
Prep Football

Chino Valley Cougars. (Courier Graphic)

Chino Valley Cougars. (Courier Graphic)

mugshot photo
By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: October 22, 2020 8 p.m.

Who: Chino Valley Cougars at Wickenburg Wranglers

When: Friday, Oct. 23, 7 p.m.

Where: Wickenburg, Arizona

Courier Coverage: Follow sports writer Aaron Valdez on Twitter at @valaaron_94 for updates on Friday night’s game.

Coaches: Chino Valley — Michael Gilpin (2-1, 1st season); Wickenburg — Mike Mitchell (14-9, 3rd season)

Records: Chino Valley (2-1, 1-0 Metro West); Wickenburg (2-1, 0-0 Metro West)

Last Meeting: Wickenburg 15, Chino Valley 13 (Oct. 18, 2015, in Chino Valley, Arizona)

Last Week: Chino Valley — The Cougars squeezed out an intense 22-21 win over Paradise Honors. QB Jayden Smith and WR Kamren Loftin capped off a last-minute, 90-yard drive with a touchdown and game-winning two-point conversion; Wickenburg — The Wranglers ran into an extremely tough Yuma Catholic and lost 49-12.

The Setting: It’s been a while since the Cougars have held a winning record at any point in recent years and they now have built a great deal of momentum going into a rivalry game against the Wranglers. Last week’s win should’ve given Smith a heap of confidence going forward while Loftin’s clutch performances the past couple of games have evidently paid hug dividends for the Cougars.

Players to Watch: Chino Valley — QB Jayden Smith, Jr.; WR Dante DeBono, Sr.; RB Layne Malave, Jr.; TE/DE Dakota McMains, Jr.; ILB/RB Collin Knight, Sr.; WR Kamren Loftin, Sr.; RB Harrison Setter, So.; Wickenburg — QB Calogero Dicamillo, Jr.; RB Bryson Alder, Sr.; RB Korbyn Dowdy, Jr.; WR Eleazar Dominguez; So.;

Weather Forecast: 75 degrees at kickoff, partly cloudy, 3 mph S, sunset at 5:48 p.m.

