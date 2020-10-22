Gameday Preview: Bradshaw Mountain at Mingus — Week 4

Who: Bradshaw Mountain Bears at Mingus Marauders

When: Friday, Oct. 23, 7 p.m.

Where: Bright Field, Cottonwood, Arizona

Courier Coverage: Follow sports writer Doug Cook on Twitter at @dougout_dc for updates on Friday’s game.

Broadcast: 95.9 FM KKLD

Coaches: Bradshaw Mountain – Bob Young (1st season); Mingus – Doug Provenzano (1st season)

Records: Bradshaw Mountain (2-1, 2-1 Grand Canyon); Mingus (1-2, 1-1 Grand Canyon)

Last Meeting: Bradshaw Mountain 64, Mingus 7 (Oct. 18, 2019, in Cottonwood, Arizona)

Last Week: Bradshaw Mountain – Beat Lee Williams, 51-28; Mingus – Lost to River Valley, 22-15.

The Setting: Bob Young makes his first appearance as Bradshaw Mountain football coach at Mingus where he coached for 19 years and won a state championship with the Marauders in 1997. He also garnered state runner-up trophies for the iconic program in 2005 and 2007.

Players to Watch: Bradshaw Mountain — QB/P/K Josh Grant, Sr.; RB/CB Elijah Acuna, Jr.; WR Moises Hernandez, Jr.; WR/QB Grady Rose, So.; OL/ILB Michael Kelley, Jr.; LB/TE Calvin Mayotte, Jr.; OL/DL Ashton Valle, Jr.; DE Mason Stultz, Sr.; Mingus — QB Zachary Harrison, Jr.; RB Andrew Meyer, Sr.; CB Angelo Alvarez, J.;

Weather Forecast: 71 degrees at kickoff, mostly clear, 6 mph SSE, sunset at 5:43 p.m.