Gameday Preview: Bradshaw Mountain at Mingus — Week 4
Prep Football
Who: Bradshaw Mountain Bears at Mingus Marauders
When: Friday, Oct. 23, 7 p.m.
Where: Bright Field, Cottonwood, Arizona
Courier Coverage: Follow sports writer Doug Cook on Twitter at @dougout_dc for updates on Friday’s game.
Broadcast: 95.9 FM KKLD
Coaches: Bradshaw Mountain – Bob Young (1st season); Mingus – Doug Provenzano (1st season)
Records: Bradshaw Mountain (2-1, 2-1 Grand Canyon); Mingus (1-2, 1-1 Grand Canyon)
Last Meeting: Bradshaw Mountain 64, Mingus 7 (Oct. 18, 2019, in Cottonwood, Arizona)
Last Week: Bradshaw Mountain – Beat Lee Williams, 51-28; Mingus – Lost to River Valley, 22-15.
The Setting: Bob Young makes his first appearance as Bradshaw Mountain football coach at Mingus where he coached for 19 years and won a state championship with the Marauders in 1997. He also garnered state runner-up trophies for the iconic program in 2005 and 2007.
Players to Watch: Bradshaw Mountain — QB/P/K Josh Grant, Sr.; RB/CB Elijah Acuna, Jr.; WR Moises Hernandez, Jr.; WR/QB Grady Rose, So.; OL/ILB Michael Kelley, Jr.; LB/TE Calvin Mayotte, Jr.; OL/DL Ashton Valle, Jr.; DE Mason Stultz, Sr.; Mingus — QB Zachary Harrison, Jr.; RB Andrew Meyer, Sr.; CB Angelo Alvarez, J.;
Weather Forecast: 71 degrees at kickoff, mostly clear, 6 mph SSE, sunset at 5:43 p.m.
