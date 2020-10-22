OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Oct. 22
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Firefighters slow growth of Horse Fire; prepare for cold front and wind
Smoldering and smoke continue

The Horse Fire broke out on Oct. 15, near Crown King, Arizona, a town just south of Prescott. Fire officials have determined it was human caused and is under investigation. (U.S. Forest Service)

The Horse Fire broke out on Oct. 15, near Crown King, Arizona, a town just south of Prescott. Fire officials have determined it was human caused and is under investigation. (U.S. Forest Service)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: October 22, 2020 1:14 p.m.

photo

Firefighters continue to hold the fire to the west of FR 52/Senator Highway and have created contingency fuel breaks around the community of Crown King. Because of these efforts, the fire has not had any growth in the direction of Crown King or Towers Mountain. (PNN map)

CROWN KING — Thanks to efforts by firefighters on the ground and in the air, the Horse Fire had little growth over the last few days, according to a South West Area Incident Management Team 2 news release Thursday morning, Oct. 22.

"There was very little growth if any yesterday," said Operations Section Chief Rick Miller during a video update Thursday morning. "There was just a few smoke columns coming out of there and they were all white, which in indicative of just maybe ground fire."

The smoke can be seen on the northeast corner where smoldering continues as heavy dead and down trees continue to burn.

Firefighters continue to hold the fire to the west of FR 52/Senator Highway. Two dozers and a road grader are being used improved FR 52 and have created contingency fuel breaks around the community of Crown King. Crews also continue to provide structure protection for homes in the area, Miller said. Because of these efforts, the fire has not had any growth in the direction of Crown King or Towers Mountain.

Firefighters are strengthening firelines and extinguishing hotspots along the southern tip and eastern side of the fire. The west side of the fire is secured. Crews are also working the north end of the fire in preparation of the upcoming weather changes and the possibility that the fire could start moving north, Miller said. High temperatures will drop at least 15 degrees in the coming days and through the weekend until Monday. There is a chance of light showers on Sunday or Monday and potential for snow above 6,000 feet.

Minimal fire activity is expected as the cold front moves in but it will bring increased winds each day, with gusts up to 35 miles per hour by Saturday.

Colder temperatures and higher humidity decrease chances of fire spread in fine, grass vegetation; however, heat remains on the north and northeastern side where dry and dead timber continues to burn. The fire will smolder, and smoke will be seen in those areas as pockets of interior vegetation continues to burn.

Pointing to past fire areas on a map, Miller explained that "We are really strategically going to take advantage of some of these old fire scars that are out there that will not support fires. So we are going to herd it into some of these other fire scars if the fire continues to move to the north."

AT-A-GLANCE

Acres: 9,536 acres

Containment: 32%

Resources: 368

Vegetation: Juniper, chaparral and timber

Start Date: Oct. 15, 2020, around noon

Cause: Human, under investigation

Origin Location: Seven miles northwest of Crown King; 18 miles south of Prescott on the Bradshaw Ranger District (T1N, R2W, S24)

photo

Horse Fire, Oct. 22, 2020, map. (South West Area Incident Management Team 2)

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries