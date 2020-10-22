OFFERS
Badgers hit 10 straight wins with sweep of Paradise Valley
Prep Badminton

Prescott badminton’s Riley Crockett rallies the shuttlecock back to her opponent during a match against Paradise Valley on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in Prescott. The Badgers won the match 9-0. (Aaron Valdez/Courier)

Prescott badminton’s Riley Crockett rallies the shuttlecock back to her opponent during a match against Paradise Valley on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in Prescott. The Badgers won the match 9-0. (Aaron Valdez/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: October 22, 2020 8:09 p.m.

Prescott badminton racked up yet another dominant victory during its magical 2020 season as it quickly disposed of Paradise Valley 9-0 at home on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

Paradise Valley, which was going into the match with a lowly 3-6, virtually stood no chance against the Badgers, who have jumped out to a remarkable 10-0 start to the season. And not only have the Badgers gone undefeated, but they’ve done it with flying colors by recording a 9-0 shutout in eight of those 10 matches.

While the Badgers’ performance this season has head coach Bobbi Yoder relatively content, she stressed the importance of playing every match with a sense of urgency and not stooping down to the level of competition.

“Part of it is that not every team we play this season is going to challenge these girls and that’s kind of the unfortunate part,” Yoder said. “The bottom line with some of those teams that come when you know you’re going to get the win is for these girls to just stay focused and play their game and not play down to the level of their opponent.”

Ultimately, Prescott showed no signs of playing down to Paradise Valley’s level and handily took care of business.

In singles action, Badgers’ No. 1 seed Kailey Crockett set the tone by defeating Paradise Valley’s Belen Rodriguez (21-13, 21-17). To round out singles play, No. 2 Nicole Raiss defeated Audrey Heiden (21-16, 21-18), No. 3 Megan Townsend defeated Sritshi Rajeev (21-8, 21-6), No. 4 Emily Nelson defeated Mai Lev (21-6, 21-6), No. 5 Cassideen Naylor defeated Briana Ramos (21-8, 21-11) and Riley Crockett defeated Maelin Davis (21-9, 21-8).

Doubles action was no different as the duos of Raiss and Nelson, Naylor and Kailey Crockett, and Townsend and Riley Crockett all took their respective matches in two games. Townsend and Riley Crockett tallied the most impressive doubles win, beating Paradise Valley’s duo of Ramos and Davis by games scores of 21-11 and 21-7.

“It feels really good. I love being able to play as hard in practice as we do in the game, which make us prepared in taking the win already,” Townsend said. “[My game] has definitely progressed a lot this season being able to move them around and just all the little tips Bobbi gives to us during the game, practice and every chance she gets help us out.”

Fortunately for Yoder and the Badgers, a couple of genuine challenges are on the horizon as they’ll lock horns with Cactus (5-3) at 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23 for senior night and Shadow Mountain (7-2) on Oct. 29 on the road.

“It definitely helps to have a couple tough ones toward the end of the season to set you up for the playoffs,” Yoder said. “But these girls work hard every day and ultimately, I think they know what we have at stake here and what they have a chance to accomplish. And I think that’s what drive us.”

Aaron Valdez is a reporter for Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.

