Adoption Spotlight: Kaira

Kaira loves animals, science and creating new food recipes. She dreams of becoming a veterinarian someday. Kaira admires Elizabeth Smart because, “she went through so much and came out a better person.” Get to know her and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

GET STARTED ONLINE

To begin the adoption and foster-care process online, visit dcs.az.gov/change2lives and click the “Foster & Adoption” tab.