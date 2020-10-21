OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Oct. 21
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Update: Yavapai County up 29 cases of COVID-19 overnight; state’s top doc talks vaccine availability

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: October 21, 2020 12:57 p.m.

photo

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

Yavapai County Community Health Services reported 29 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Yavapai County overnight, according to a news release Wednesday morning.

COUNTY NUMBERS

Yavapai County has tested 47,956 residents with 2,829 positive cases, 1,524 recovered, and 87 deaths.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center, west campus, is caring for three COVID-19 patients with two persons under investigation (PUI), YRMC east campus has reported two COVID-19 patients and five PUIs.

Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports three COVID-19 hospitalizations and one PUI.

The Prescott VA reports no COVID-19 patients.

STATE NUMBERS

A total of 1,967,512 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 233,912 positive results and 5,854 deaths.

VACCINE

According to Dr. Cara Christ, director of the Arizona Department of Health Services, although a COVID-19 vaccine is not yet available, public health professionals across Arizona and around the country are already hard at work laying the groundwork for efficient and inclusive allocation and distribution of the vaccine.

“We don’t know when and how the vaccine is coming, quite yet. Based on lessons learned with the 2009 H1N1 vaccine distribution and ADHS’ decades of experience managing the statewide Vaccines for Children (VFC) program, there are certain aspects where we can start planning,” Christ said in a statement.

photo

This chart shows increase in COVID-19 cases overnight in Yavapai County. (Yavapai County Community Health Services/Courtesy)

Last week, ADHS submitted its Draft Arizona COVID-19 Vaccination Plan, a working document that will continue to be updated as the state receives more information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other federal partners, according to a news release.

Building on Arizona’s Pandemic Influenza Response Plan, the draft anticipates initial periods when a vaccine is available in limited doses and then more widely available.

“To inform this draft plan, ADHS has worked since April with a large and diverse group of stakeholders that includes county and tribal public health, outpatient healthcare providers and associations, inpatient healthcare providers and associations, payers, pharmacy and EMS stakeholders, and state and local emergency management agencies,” Christ said, adding that this partner involvement and feedback is so critical to making sure that Arizona has the best possible plan for vaccine distribution, and also includes the development and implementation of training and exercises to inform the state’s pandemic vaccine response.

“As important as a vaccine will be, it’s critical to continue the steps we’ve used to limit the spread of COVID-19: Keep masking up, physically distancing, washing hands often, and taking other precautions,” Christ said.

INFORMATION

• Spectrum Healthcare is now offering COVID-19 Rapid Tests with results in 15 minutes. Call 928-778-0330.

• Schedule of flu clinics: www.yavapai.us/chs, click on the flu shot banner.

• To schedule an appointment in YCCHS clinics, call 928-771-3122.

• County COVID-19 Data, Testing Sites, School & Business Guidelines & Resources: www.yavapai.us/chs;

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103.

• #YavapaiStrongerTogether – https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.

• COVID-19 information en español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries