Update: Yavapai County up 29 cases of COVID-19 overnight; state’s top doc talks vaccine availability

Yavapai County Community Health Services reported 29 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Yavapai County overnight, according to a news release Wednesday morning.

COUNTY NUMBERS

Yavapai County has tested 47,956 residents with 2,829 positive cases, 1,524 recovered, and 87 deaths.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center, west campus, is caring for three COVID-19 patients with two persons under investigation (PUI), YRMC east campus has reported two COVID-19 patients and five PUIs.

Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports three COVID-19 hospitalizations and one PUI.

The Prescott VA reports no COVID-19 patients.



STATE NUMBERS

A total of 1,967,512 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 233,912 positive results and 5,854 deaths.

VACCINE

According to Dr. Cara Christ, director of the Arizona Department of Health Services, although a COVID-19 vaccine is not yet available, public health professionals across Arizona and around the country are already hard at work laying the groundwork for efficient and inclusive allocation and distribution of the vaccine.

“We don’t know when and how the vaccine is coming, quite yet. Based on lessons learned with the 2009 H1N1 vaccine distribution and ADHS’ decades of experience managing the statewide Vaccines for Children (VFC) program, there are certain aspects where we can start planning,” Christ said in a statement.

Last week, ADHS submitted its Draft Arizona COVID-19 Vaccination Plan, a working document that will continue to be updated as the state receives more information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other federal partners, according to a news release.

Building on Arizona’s Pandemic Influenza Response Plan, the draft anticipates initial periods when a vaccine is available in limited doses and then more widely available.



“To inform this draft plan, ADHS has worked since April with a large and diverse group of stakeholders that includes county and tribal public health, outpatient healthcare providers and associations, inpatient healthcare providers and associations, payers, pharmacy and EMS stakeholders, and state and local emergency management agencies,” Christ said, adding that this partner involvement and feedback is so critical to making sure that Arizona has the best possible plan for vaccine distribution, and also includes the development and implementation of training and exercises to inform the state’s pandemic vaccine response.



“As important as a vaccine will be, it’s critical to continue the steps we’ve used to limit the spread of COVID-19: Keep masking up, physically distancing, washing hands often, and taking other precautions,” Christ said.

INFORMATION

• Spectrum Healthcare is now offering COVID-19 Rapid Tests with results in 15 minutes. Call 928-778-0330.

• Schedule of flu clinics: www.yavapai.us/chs, click on the flu shot banner.

• To schedule an appointment in YCCHS clinics, call 928-771-3122.

• County COVID-19 Data, Testing Sites, School & Business Guidelines & Resources: www.yavapai.us/chs;

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103.

• #YavapaiStrongerTogether – https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.

• COVID-19 information en español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19.