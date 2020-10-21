Obituary Notice: Shirley Jean Shellan
Originally Published: October 21, 2020 5:52 p.m.
Shirley Jean Shellan was born March 8, 1928 in Los Angeles, California and passed away October 19, 2020 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Arrangements are entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.
Most Read
- Editorial cartoon (2): Oct. 17, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Oct. 14, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 20, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1) Oct. 16, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 15, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Oct. 16, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 18, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Oct. 20, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Oct. 19, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 19, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 4, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 7, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2) Oct. 1, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Oct. 6, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 12, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Oct. 8, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Oct. 3, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 9, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Oct. 17, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 3, 2020
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: