OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Oct. 21
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Debora Lynn Jones

Originally Published: October 21, 2020 5:53 p.m.

On October 18, 2020, Debora Lynn Jones passed peacefully in her home surrounded by her family. She fought a courageous battle with cancer for over 7 years with extraordinary strength, grace, and faith.

She was known for her beautiful singing voice, amazing bargaining abilities and master gardening skills. She was the type of person who everyone adored and she deeply loved her family and friends. She radiated positivity and compassion and lit up any room she was in. As the mother of all boys, she was resilient and full of grit, but was also so nurturing and gentle. Although her family and friends were hoping to have many more years with her, she leaves behind an extraordinary legacy.

She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Bryan; 4 sons, Josiah, Andrew, Joel and Aaron; three daughters-in-love, Katelyn, Emily and Taylor; 4 grandchildren, Kasen, Lily, Callum and Silas, as well as her sister, Renita; brother-in-law, John; sister-in-law, Debi; brother-in-law, Bill and many beloved nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held for Debora at the Prescott Church of the Nazarene on Saturday, October 24th, 2020 at 10:00 am. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes.

Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Debora’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries