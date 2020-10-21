Obituary: Debora Lynn Jones

On October 18, 2020, Debora Lynn Jones passed peacefully in her home surrounded by her family. She fought a courageous battle with cancer for over 7 years with extraordinary strength, grace, and faith.

She was known for her beautiful singing voice, amazing bargaining abilities and master gardening skills. She was the type of person who everyone adored and she deeply loved her family and friends. She radiated positivity and compassion and lit up any room she was in. As the mother of all boys, she was resilient and full of grit, but was also so nurturing and gentle. Although her family and friends were hoping to have many more years with her, she leaves behind an extraordinary legacy.

She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Bryan; 4 sons, Josiah, Andrew, Joel and Aaron; three daughters-in-love, Katelyn, Emily and Taylor; 4 grandchildren, Kasen, Lily, Callum and Silas, as well as her sister, Renita; brother-in-law, John; sister-in-law, Debi; brother-in-law, Bill and many beloved nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held for Debora at the Prescott Church of the Nazarene on Saturday, October 24th, 2020 at 10:00 am. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes.

