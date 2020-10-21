Adoption Spotlight: Jeramy

These are AZ’s children: Whether he’s playing a game of UNO or drawing pictures, Jeramy’s personality shines through. He loves playing and showing off his toys – especially his Ninja Turtles and Ninjago Legos. Get to know him and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

GET STARTED ONLINE To begin the adoption and foster-care process online, visit dcs.az.gov/change2lives and click the “Foster & Adoption” tab.