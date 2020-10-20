Statues at Saint Germaine Catholic Church toppled, damaged

Vandals toppled two, six-foot tall statues representing Jesus and the Mother of Jesus outside Saint Germaine’s Catholic Church in Prescott Valley. The Mother Mary statue suffering several broken pieces, according to a news release from the Prescott Valley Police Department.

Beyond the statute damage, the suspects — who police said would be considered responsible for offenses of aggravated criminal damage — also destroyed flowers around the Jesus statue and the support poles for recently planted trees, the news release states.

The Jesus statue was also knocked down, but not damaged, according to the release.

The other damage is estimated to cost $1,500 to repair, police said.

Anyone with information about the vandalism at the church located at East Dana Drive is asked to contact the Police Department at 928-772-9267.

“Remember, if you see something, say something!” the news release said.