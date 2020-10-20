OFFERS
Tue, Oct. 20
Statues at Saint Germaine Catholic Church toppled, damaged
Police ask public for information about vandalism at Prescott Valley church

By Nanci Hutson | HutsonNanci
Originally Published: October 20, 2020 8:10 p.m.

Vandals toppled two, six-foot tall statues representing Jesus and the Mother of Jesus outside Saint Germaine’s Catholic Church in Prescott Valley. The Mother Mary statue suffering several broken pieces, according to a news release from the Prescott Valley Police Department.

Beyond the statute damage, the suspects — who police said would be considered responsible for offenses of aggravated criminal damage — also destroyed flowers around the Jesus statue and the support poles for recently planted trees, the news release states.

The Jesus statue was also knocked down, but not damaged, according to the release.

The other damage is estimated to cost $1,500 to repair, police said.

Anyone with information about the vandalism at the church located at East Dana Drive is asked to contact the Police Department at 928-772-9267.

“Remember, if you see something, say something!” the news release said.

The 6-foot statue of Jesus outside Saint Germaine’s Catholic Church in Prescott Valley was toppled by vandals, but was not damaged. (Prescott Valley Police Department/Courtesy)

The Jesus statue was also knocked down, but not damaged during vandalism at St. Germaine Catholic Church in Prescott Valley (Prescott Valley Police Department/Courtesy)

The Mother Mary statue suffered several broken pieces when it was toppled by vandals, according to a news release from the Prescott Valley Police Department. (Prescott Valley Police Department/courtesy)

