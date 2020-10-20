OFFERS
News Tips

Prescott YMCA teaming with other organizations to promote ‘Five Days of Action’ during Child Abuse Prevention Month

The James Family Prescott YMCA, 750 Whipple St. in Prescott. Five Days of Action focuses on pre-venting child sexual abuse by sharing tips and simple actions adults can do to prevent child sexual abuse. During October and all year long, Prescott YMCA encourages adults and organizations in the community to play a vital role in making the Quad Cities a safer place for children. (Doug Cook/Courier, file)

The James Family Prescott YMCA, 750 Whipple St. in Prescott. Five Days of Action focuses on pre-venting child sexual abuse by sharing tips and simple actions adults can do to prevent child sexual abuse. During October and all year long, Prescott YMCA encourages adults and organizations in the community to play a vital role in making the Quad Cities a safer place for children. (Doug Cook/Courier, file)

Originally Published: October 20, 2020 7:37 p.m.

James Family Prescott YMCA is marking Child Abuse Prevention Month with Five Days of Action, Oct. 26-30, according to a news release.

Five Days of Action focuses on preventing child sexual abuse by sharing tips and simple actions adults can do to prevent child sexual abuse.

During October and all year long, the Prescott YMCA encourages adults and organizations in the community to play a vital role in making the Quad Cities a safer place for children.

This year’s Five Days of Action theme is “Know. See. Respond.”

When adults know how abuse happens, see the warning signs and respond quickly to prevent abuse, they foster a culture of child abuse prevention.

Together, we can bring awareness to the issue of child sexual abuse in our communities and have important conversations around how we can all work together to prevent it from happening.

“Protecting children from sexual abuse must be the No. 1 goal of every person who cares about the health and well-being of kids,” said Rachelle Skvarek, YMCA associate director. “Together, we can stand up to demand that children are protected, and encourage adults to make it happen in our community. It takes all of us.”

Prescott YMCA and the YMCA Guardians for Child Protection, with support from YMCA of the USA, Darkness to Light, the Redwoods Group Foundation and Praesidium, have made materials available to help adults learn more about preventing child sexual abuse.

For more information about preventing child sexual abuse visit www.fivedaysofaction.org.

Materials are derived from YMCA of the USA’s “Know. See. Respond.”

ABUSE STATISTICS

• One in 10 children will be sexually abused before their 18th birthday.

• 90% of child sexual abuse victims know their abuser.

• Approximately 30% of children who are sexually abused are abused by family members.

• 60% of child sexual abuse victims never tell anyone.

• False reports are rare. Research shows that only 4% to 8% of child sexual abuse reports are fabricated.

WHAT TO DO

• You do not need to have proof that abuse is occurring to make a report, only reasonable suspicion. Reasonable suspicion means that you have witnessed maltreatment or boundary violations, either in the child or adult, or both. Or, you have received a disclosure from a child about abuse, neglect, or boundary violations towards them.

• Child sexual abuse reports should be made to the police and/or state child protective services.

• Contact the Darkness to Light Helpline at 866-FOR-LIGHT or text LIGHT to 741741 to have questions answered by trained counselors at no charge.

For more information about the James Family Prescott YMCA and its mission, visit www.prescottymca.org or call Rachelle Skvarek, Associate Director at 928-445-7221 or rachelle.skvarek@prescottymca.org.

Information provided by the Prescott YMCA.

