Police: 2 men wanted for stealing $1,000, 3 guns out of senior citizen’s safe after helping him carry groceries

Two men who pretended to help a senior citizen who lives in the Prescott Country Club by allowing them to help with his groceries Monday, Oct. 19, perpetuated a “brazen theft” of firearms and a safe with $1,000 cash, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspects are described as Hispanic males driving a white SUV or pickup truck. They approached the man after he finished shopping at the Fry’s grocery store in Prescott Valley, said a YCSO news release.

The thieves convinced the man to let them help him with those groceries inside the house. Once inside, the older suspect distracted the victim by leading him into the backyard where he talked to him about doing some landscaping and fencing repairs, the release stated.

At the same time, the younger suspect entered the victim’s bedroom and stole a 1-foot square black combination safe from the closet that contained the $1,000 cash and three handguns: a brand new, still-in-the-box black Taurus .38 caliber pistol; a black semi-automatic World War II era French pistol; and a black .38 caliber revolver of an unknown make, the release stated.

Investigators suspect the thieves followed the victim from Prescott Valley or from the Maverick store at the entrance to the Prescott Country Club neighborhood.

YCSO and Yavapai Silent Witness are offering up to a $400 cash reward for anyone with information leading to the arrest of these suspects.

To earn the reward, contact Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at www.yavapaisw.com. All tips are anonymous.

Citizens can also contact the Sheriff’s Office with information or questions at 928-771-3260 or visit the website: www.ycsoaz.gov.