Officials offer 2 sets of safety tips for a COVID-19 Halloween

Each Halloween, city, town and county leaders ask residents to implement extra safety precautions to protect the children of our community. During the pandemic, there is a new layer of risk and a new checklist to help keep our children safe.

According to Yavapai County Community Health Services, trick-or-treating can be done safely this year, but it’s no time to let down our guard since COVID-19 is still active in our communities.

“While we respond to this pandemic, and we reach the Halloween season, it’s important to remain cautious and keep ourselves and communities safe,” YCCHS said in a news release Tuesday, Oct. 20. “We just need to follow the steps we’ve all been taking to help curb the spread in recent months.”

Those COVID safety steps include:

• First and foremost, whether you’re receiving or handing out candy this Halloween, it’s important to stay home if you feel ill.

• Trick-or-treaters should wear a cloth face mask in addition to any other mask they plan to wear. Like you do in other situations, be sure to maintain six feet of physical distance from others and use hand sanitizer frequently. Also, find creative ways to avoid touching frequently touched surfaces, like using your elbow to ring a doorbell.



• Homeowners can maintain COVID-19 safety by wearing masks and using tape to make lines that help trick-or-treaters maintain six feet of physical distance. You may want to consider leaving individual bags or cups filled with goodies for kids to take. A fun way to avoid close contact is making a game of tossing (underhand, please) wrapped candy into each kid’s bag. Please be sure to wash or sanitize your hands often and stay away from the door if you’re under the weather.

Arizona Department of Health Services has created a printable Halloween COVID-19 Safety Fact Sheet with these and other tips. Download the fact sheet from the ADHS website or find a direct link with this posted story on The Daily Courier website, dCourier.com.

For more traditional Halloween safety tips, the Prescott Valley Police Department offers several easy and effective behaviors that parents can share with kids to help reduce their risk of injury and increase their enjoyment.

Those safety tips include:

• Children should never go out alone on Halloween - Children under the age of 12 should not be alone at night without adult supervision. If kids are mature enough to be out without supervision, remind them to stick to familiar areas that are well lit and trick-or-treat in groups. Children should not approach any vehicle, occupied or not, or enter a home unless you’re with them. Older children should create a “buddy-system” where they team up and make sure no one gets left behind.

• Keep the lights on - Decorate costumes and bags with reflective tape or stickers and, if possible, choose light colors. When selecting a costume, make sure it is the right size to prevent trips and falls. Check the flammability of the costume. Choose face paint and makeup whenever possible instead of masks, which can obstruct a child’s vision. Have kids carry glow sticks or flashlights to help them see and be seen by drivers. Do not allow your children to carry imitation weapons. Today’s fake firearms are realistic in their appearance.

• Sidewalks not streets - Cross streets at intersections, looking left and right. Put electronic devices away and keep heads up and walk, don’t run, across the street. Watch for cars that are turning or backing up. Never dart out into the street or cross between parked cars. Always try to use a sidewalk versus walking in the street.

• Don’t drive like a ghoul - Popular trick-or-treating hours are 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., so be especially alert for kids during those hours. Slow down and be especially alert in residential neighborhoods. Children are excited on Halloween and may move in unpredictable ways. Take extra time to look for kids at intersections.

• Better safe than sorry - Remind children to refrain from eating their treats until they are home and it has been checked for safety and lack of tampering. Always go through your child’s candy with them to make sure that everything has not been opened and that there are no foreign objects that are sticking out of the pieces of candy and/or treats.

For more tips and tricks, visit Halloween2020.org and azdhs.gov/covid19.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services and the Prescott Valley Police Department.