OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Oct. 20
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Oct. 20 COVID-19 update: State offering Halloween Safety Fact Sheet

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

Originally Published: October 20, 2020 1:36 p.m.

Yavapai County saw 11 new cases of COVID-19 overnight, according to the Yavapai County Community Health Services news release Tuesday morning, Oct. 20.

COUNTY NUMBERS

Yavapai County has tested 47,794 residents with 2,800 positive cases, 1,524 recovered, and 87 deaths.

YRMC West is caring for five COVID-19 patients with two persons under investigation (PUI), the East campus has two COVID-19 patients and four PUI. Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports three COVID-19 hospitalizations and no PUI. The Prescott VA reports no COVID-19 patients.

photo

Top chart shows total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state by county. Bottom chart shows increase in cases overnight. (Yavapai County Community Health Services/Courtesy)

STATE NUMBERS

A total of 1,956,791 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 232,937 positive results and 5,837 deaths.

HALLOWEEN AND COVID-19 SAFETY

According to YCCHS, trick-or-treating can be done safely this year, but it’s no time to let down our guard since COVID-19 is still active in our communities.

"While we respond to this pandemic, and we reach the Halloween season, it’s important to remain cautious and keep ourselves and communities safe," YCCHS said in they release. "We just need to follow the steps we’ve all been taking to help curb the spread in recent months."

Those steps include:

• First and foremost, whether you’re receiving or handing out candy this Halloween, it’s important to stay home if you feel ill.

• Trick-or-treaters should wear a cloth face mask in addition to any other mask they plan to wear. Like you do in other situations, be sure to maintain six feet of physical distance from others and use hand sanitizer frequently. Also, find creative ways to avoid touching frequently touched surfaces, like using your elbow to ring a doorbell.

• Homeowners can maintain COVID-19 safety by wearing masks and using tape to make lines that help trick-or-treaters maintain six feet of physical distance. You may want to consider leaving individual bags or cups filled with goodies for kids to take. A fun way to avoid close contact is making a game of tossing (underhand, please) wrapped candy into each kid’s bag. Please be sure to wash or sanitize your hands often and stay away from the door if you’re under the weather.

Document

Halloween COVID-19 Safety Fact Sheet

Download .PDF

Arizona Department of Health Services has created a printable Halloween COVID-19 Safety Fact Sheet with these and other tips. Download the fact sheet from the ADHS website or click on the fact sheet thumbnail image posted with this story.

For even more tips and tricks, visit Halloween2020.org.

INFORMATION

• Spectrum Healthcare is now offering COVID-19 Rapid Tests with results in 15 minutes. Call 928-778-0330.

• Schedule of flu clinics: www.yavapai.us/chs, click on the flu shot banner.

• To schedule an appointment in YCCHS clinics, call 928-771-3122.

• County COVID-19 Data, Testing Sites, School & Business Guidelines & Resources: www.yavapai.us/chs;

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103.

• #YavapaiStrongerTogether – https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.

• COVID-19 information en español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries