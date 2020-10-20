Oct. 20 COVID-19 update: State offering Halloween Safety Fact Sheet

Yavapai County saw 11 new cases of COVID-19 overnight, according to the Yavapai County Community Health Services news release Tuesday morning, Oct. 20.

COUNTY NUMBERS

Yavapai County has tested 47,794 residents with 2,800 positive cases, 1,524 recovered, and 87 deaths.

YRMC West is caring for five COVID-19 patients with two persons under investigation (PUI), the East campus has two COVID-19 patients and four PUI. Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports three COVID-19 hospitalizations and no PUI. The Prescott VA reports no COVID-19 patients.

STATE NUMBERS

A total of 1,956,791 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 232,937 positive results and 5,837 deaths.

HALLOWEEN AND COVID-19 SAFETY

According to YCCHS, trick-or-treating can be done safely this year, but it’s no time to let down our guard since COVID-19 is still active in our communities.

"While we respond to this pandemic, and we reach the Halloween season, it’s important to remain cautious and keep ourselves and communities safe," YCCHS said in they release. "We just need to follow the steps we’ve all been taking to help curb the spread in recent months."

Those steps include:

• First and foremost, whether you’re receiving or handing out candy this Halloween, it’s important to stay home if you feel ill.

• Trick-or-treaters should wear a cloth face mask in addition to any other mask they plan to wear. Like you do in other situations, be sure to maintain six feet of physical distance from others and use hand sanitizer frequently. Also, find creative ways to avoid touching frequently touched surfaces, like using your elbow to ring a doorbell.



• Homeowners can maintain COVID-19 safety by wearing masks and using tape to make lines that help trick-or-treaters maintain six feet of physical distance. You may want to consider leaving individual bags or cups filled with goodies for kids to take. A fun way to avoid close contact is making a game of tossing (underhand, please) wrapped candy into each kid’s bag. Please be sure to wash or sanitize your hands often and stay away from the door if you’re under the weather.



Arizona Department of Health Services has created a printable Halloween COVID-19 Safety Fact Sheet with these and other tips. Download the fact sheet from the ADHS website or click on the fact sheet thumbnail image posted with this story.

For even more tips and tricks, visit Halloween2020.org.

INFORMATION

• Spectrum Healthcare is now offering COVID-19 Rapid Tests with results in 15 minutes. Call 928-778-0330.

• Schedule of flu clinics: www.yavapai.us/chs, click on the flu shot banner.

• To schedule an appointment in YCCHS clinics, call 928-771-3122.

• County COVID-19 Data, Testing Sites, School & Business Guidelines & Resources: www.yavapai.us/chs;

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103.

• #YavapaiStrongerTogether – https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.

• COVID-19 information en español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.