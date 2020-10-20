Obituary: Karen Sue Langman

On Monday September 27th, 2020 Karen Sue Langman, loving mother of four children, passed away at the beautiful age of 65.

In 1980 she received her medical degree in Nursing from the College of Gwynedd Mercy. Her real passion was in geriatric nursing which she practiced all over the United States. She raised three sons, Joey, Matthew, Stephen, and one daughter, Allison by herself.

She loved nature and everything in it. She was exceptionally fond of animals; especially horses. She spent her life exploring different universes, religions, and spiritualities. We were all lucky to have known such a strong willed, and loving woman. Thank you for all the times you have provided, taught, and listened to all four of us… always having the right words in the moment. We love you and will see you soon to finish this journey! Love Joey, Allison, Matthew, and Stephen.

Information provided by survivors.