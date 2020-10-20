OFFERS
Obituary: John Edward (Jack) Fischer

Originally Published: October 20, 2020 5:55 p.m.

John Edward (Jack) Fischer, 79, passed away at home in Chino Valley, Arizona on September 21, 2020 as a result of long-term pulmonary disease.

He was born to Edward and Emily Fischer on June 21, 1941 in Alton, Illinois. As a niece said, “Uncle Jack came in at the beginning of summer and went out at the end of summer”. His thoughtful demeanor and deep insights on life will be missed by all who knew and loved Jack. After World War II ended the family moved to the Kansas City area, where Jack graduated from Shawnee Mission High School. He studied business administration at Baker University, where he joined Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. Jack had a career in accounting at the Trans World Airlines worldwide Administration Center in Kansas City, where he formed lifelong friendships with pilots, aircraft mechanics and co-workers.

He married his first wife in 1962 and they adopted a daughter, Susan in 1968, then later divorced. He met and married Karlene in Arizona and they lived in Kansas City for five years until he took early retirement from TWA. On to Tempe for two years and finally they settled in Chino Valley in 1996.

Jack was an Eagle Scout and was a strong role model for his two younger brothers, each of whom he motivated also to become Eagle Scouts. Jack had a passion for the many outdoor activities that scouting provided. In his younger years, he brought, sold and traded commemorative firearms, vintage autos and unique antiques. Jack was easy going and always ready to discuss topics like sports teams, the economy and the latest trends in politics — always with his half-filled cup of coffee.

Jack is survived by his wife, Karlene; one stepdaughter; four grandchildren and two brothers. He was preceded in death by his parents; his one daughter and a stepson.

A memorial service and celebration of life will be held on October 24, at 2:00 p.m., at the Paulsen Christian Fellowship. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Boy Scouts of America. Affordable Burial and Cremation was entrusted with the final arrangements.

Information provided by survivors.

