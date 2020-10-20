OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Oct. 20
Obituary: Edward Frederick Glanz Jr

Edward Frederick Glanz Jr

Edward Frederick Glanz Jr

Originally Published: October 20, 2020 7:04 p.m.

Edward Frederick Glanz Jr., known to his friends as Erick, passed away peacefully at his home on October 7, 2020. He was born on February 26, 1947 in Detroit, Michigan.

He grew up in Grosse Pointe, Michigan and was on the football team in high school. After attending two years at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, he attended Northwestern University and graduated in 1970 with a Degree of Bachelor of Arts. He then went on to attend William Mitchell College of Law. There he received the Degree of Juris Doctor in 1974. He practiced law for a few years in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Being an avid skier, he had a calling to move to the mountains of Colorado. In 1978 he settled in Steamboat Springs, where he set up his law practice so he could work and ski.

Erick loved the outdoors. Skiing was his first love, but through the years he also loved to hike, swim, bike, camp, play golf and scuba dive. He was instrumental in getting public radio to Steamboat. He always supported organizations that promoted the quality of Steamboat and to protect the environment.

He is survived by two sisters, Wendolyn and Niki and their families; his loving wife of 23 years, JoAnne; two stepchildren, Chris (wife, Heather) and Angi (husband, Ryan) and three step grandchildren, Liam, London and Freya, who were adored by Erick. In 2007 he and JoAnne relocated to Prescott, Arizona, as the climate was more suitable to his health issues. Erick was a true gentleman, a kind and gentle soul. He always had a smile. They made many friends here and are so grateful to all of them for their support through the years.

A small celebration of life will take place at their home on October 24th and also in Steamboat Springs next June. The days in the Rockies still live fondly in their memory and will always hold a special place in their heart. Erick will be greatly missed and never forgotten by all his family and friends.

A special thanks goes out to the caregivers who took such good care of him through the years. They were always so loving and kind to him. A special thanks also to Kindred Hospice. Erick loved animals and if he had a choice would save them all.

Memorial donations may be given to Best Friends Sanctuary — Kanab or an animal rescue organization of your choice in Erick’s name.

Heritage Memory Mortuary handled the arrangements.

Information provided by survivors.

