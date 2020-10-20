OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Oct. 20
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Firefighters battling Horse Fire install protection around Crown King homes
Fighting fire for full suppression; aircraft heavily used

Helicopters and air tankers are being heavily used to fight the Horse Fire. The aircraft are working to install protection around Crown King homes and supplement on-the-ground firefighting. (Richard Haddad/Courier)

Helicopters and air tankers are being heavily used to fight the Horse Fire. The aircraft are working to install protection around Crown King homes and supplement on-the-ground firefighting. (Richard Haddad/Courier)

Originally Published: October 20, 2020 4:10 p.m.

Acres: 9162 acres

Containment: 21%

Resources: 330

Vegetation: Juniper, chaparral and timber

Start Date: Oct. 15, 2020: noon

Cause: Human, under investigation

Origin Location: Seven miles northwest of Crown King; 18 miles south of Prescott on the Bradshaw Ranger District (T1N, R2W, S24)

CROWN KING — Area residents can expect to see a steady flow of aircraft fighting the Horse Fire near Crown King.

According to the Southwest Area Type 1 Incident Management Team, helicopters and air tankers are being heavily used to install protection around Crown King homes and supplement on-the-ground firefighting.

Incident Commander John Truett explained that the goal is full suppression and to protect all the communities near the fire.

"The Southwest Area Type 1 Incident Management Team is working to surround the fire and keep it out of the communities of Crown King, Minnehaha, Cleator, Black Canyon City, Groom Creek, Ponderosa Park, Walker, Potato Patch, Breezy Pines, Pine Flat, Lookout Mountain, Wilhoit, Wagoner, Walnut Grove, and Prescott," Truett wrote in a news release Monday, Oct. 21. "In addition, protection is important for critical infrastructure, including the Towers Mountain and Wildflower communication towers; APS power lines; Horsethief, Union, and Spruce Lookout Towers; and transportation infrastructure.

The Horse Fire burned actively Monday in the northeast corner of the perimeter from Blind Indian Creek to Pine Springs drainage and made short runs. Hotshot crews will aggressively work in this area on Tuesday.

photo

The Horse Fire burned actively Monday in the northeast corner of the perimeter from Blind Indian Creek to Pine Springs drainage and made short runs. Hotshot crews will aggressively work in this area on Tuesday. (YCSO)

In the Crown King community, crews continue to create firebreaks; sprinkler systems are in place in the center of town and areas homes, with crews expanding protection Tuesday to the southwest areas. The community of Crown King remains evacuated, the release said.

Along FR 52 (Senator Highway), the fire is moving slowly and predicted to hold in Pine Creek and north of Thompson Butte. Activity in the Ash Spring area continues to slowly move through dry vegetation. The southern half has cooled with heat deep inside of the fire perimeter. However, temperatures are above normal and dry and dead vegetation creates the potential for fire movement if wind hits from the correct direction. Warm and dry conditions continue through Wednesday.

GET ACCURATE INFORMATION

County officials cautioned residents about vetting sources of information during a fire or other disaster.

"During emergencies, it is of utmost importance to ensure information is accurate, timely and vital to the communities impacted," said Terri Farneti, public health coordinator for Yavapai County Community Health Services.

For the Horse Fire, the sources with the most up-to-date and accurate information are:

• The Yavapai County Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103. Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• InciWeb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7244

• U.S. Forest Service - Prescott National Forest’s Twitter page, https://twitter.com/PrescottNF and Facebook, facebook.com/PrescottNF

• Yavapai County Emergency Management Facebook page, facebook.com/YCOEM/

• For those without Facebook access, you can visit the Yavapai County Public Works website to see the information feed regarding the fire, yavapai.us/publicworks/emergency-management

• Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, facebook.com/YavapaiCountySheriff

In addition, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office now uses CodeRED as its Emergency Notification System. With this service, authorities can send messages to residents and businesses within minutes with specific information when an emergency or time-sensitive issue arises. This is an essential service, especially during a wildfire. Sign up for CodeRed at, public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/A45C10E5EC0F.

For evacuation assistance, contact the Red Cross at 1-800-842-7349. It is encouraged to contact them early in the day for arrangements to be made. Currently, there is no need for donations of any kind.

Information provided by Southwest Area Type 1 Incident Management Team and Yavapai County Community Health Services.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries