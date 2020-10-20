ADOT warns of ‘MVD’ website scams

Arizona has a lot of unique features — like having a Motor Vehicle Division instead of a Department of Motor Vehicles.

But what might seem like a simple name difference can lead unsuspecting customers to unauthorized websites and scams when they’re simply searching for ways to do business online with the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division.

That’s because many people may reflexively do a web search for the “Arizona DMV” or something similar, and that can lead them to websites that aren’t affiliated with ADOT.

“Azmvdnow.gov and ServiceArizona.com are the only authorized web portals for the MVD, and people need to be wary of imitation sites that could be a scam,” MVD Stakeholder Relations Manager Jennifer Bowser-Richards said in a statement.

She added, “There are fraudulent websites falsely offering motor vehicle services such as Arizona driver licenses, IDs, and vehicle titles and registration. They can appear in searches with keywords such as MVD or DMV. The best protection for our customers is to activate their secure and personal AZ MVD Now account.”

More than two-thirds of MVD services are available through AZ MVD Now. They include popular options such as registration renewal, ordering a duplicate license, and getting a three-day permit as well as newer online offerings like prepaid vouchers, electronic title services, updating insurance information, the Permit Test at Home for those getting a learner’s permit, getting a motor vehicle record and many more.

Activating an AZ MVD Now account takes just a few minutes. Every current MVD customer already has an account with their driver and vehicle information that’s waiting to be activated. Customers may go to azmvdnow.gov and follow the prompts for how to activate their account. The process is free and is protected by several security protocols that are explained on the site and in an accompanying “how-to” video for those who wish to view it.

Additionally, ADOT does not offer MVD services through phone solicitations, nor does it endorse or advertise for online businesses claiming to provide MVD services.

There are legitimate Authorized Third Party businesses that are licensed and authorized to perform MVD transactions in person.

A list of Authorized Third Party businesses can be found at azdot.gov/mvd.

Information provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation.