Update: Yavapai County reports 29 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death over weekend

Yavapai County saw 29 new cases of COVID-19, including one death over the weekend, according to the Yavapai County Community Health Services news release Monday morning.

COUNTY NUMBERS

Yavapai County has tested 47,705 residents with 2,789 positive cases, 1,524 recovered, and 87 deaths.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center, west campus, is caring for six COVID-19 patients with two persons under investigation (PUI). YRMC’s east campus has two COVID-19 patients and three PUIs.

Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports four COVID-19 hospitalizations and no PUIs. The Prescott VA reports no COVID-19 patients.



STATE NUMBERS

A total of 1,948,792 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 231,897 positive results and 5,830 deaths.

At least 24 new coronavirus deaths and 2,411 new cases were reported in Arizona over the weekend. Over the past week, there have been an average of 835 cases per day, an increase of 58% from the average two weeks earlier.

As of today, there have been at least 231,897 cases and 5,830 deaths in Arizona since the beginning of the pandemic, according to an Arizona Department of Health Services dashboard.

HORSE FIRE

As of 8:45 p.m. Sunday night, the Type 1 Southwest Incident Team No. 2 reported the Horse Fire is at 8,968 acres, 21% containment with 256 firefighters using full suppression tactics.

Airtankers and helicopters have been essential in slowing the spread of the fire. The Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank is activated for #HorseFire and COVID Info: 928-442-5103 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

INFORMATION

• Spectrum Healthcare is now offering COVID-19 Rapid Tests with results in 15 minutes. Call 928-778-0330.

• Schedule of flu clinics: www.yavapai.us/chs, click on the flu shot banner.

• To schedule an appointment in YCCHS clinics, call 928-771-3122.

• County COVID-19 Data, Testing Sites, School & Business Guidelines & Resources: www.yavapai.us/chs;

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103.

• #YavapaiStrongerTogether – https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.

• COVID-19 information en español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.