OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Oct. 19
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Update: Yavapai County reports 29 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death over weekend

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: October 19, 2020 2:16 p.m.

photo

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

Yavapai County saw 29 new cases of COVID-19, including one death over the weekend, according to the Yavapai County Community Health Services news release Monday morning.

COUNTY NUMBERS

Yavapai County has tested 47,705 residents with 2,789 positive cases, 1,524 recovered, and 87 deaths.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center, west campus, is caring for six COVID-19 patients with two persons under investigation (PUI). YRMC’s east campus has two COVID-19 patients and three PUIs.

Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports four COVID-19 hospitalizations and no PUIs. The Prescott VA reports no COVID-19 patients.

STATE NUMBERS

A total of 1,948,792 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 231,897 positive results and 5,830 deaths.

At least 24 new coronavirus deaths and 2,411 new cases were reported in Arizona over the weekend. Over the past week, there have been an average of 835 cases per day, an increase of 58% from the average two weeks earlier.

As of today, there have been at least 231,897 cases and 5,830 deaths in Arizona since the beginning of the pandemic, according to an Arizona Department of Health Services dashboard.

HORSE FIRE

As of 8:45 p.m. Sunday night, the Type 1 Southwest Incident Team No. 2 reported the Horse Fire is at 8,968 acres, 21% containment with 256 firefighters using full suppression tactics.

Airtankers and helicopters have been essential in slowing the spread of the fire. The Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank is activated for #HorseFire and COVID Info: 928-442-5103 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

INFORMATION

• Spectrum Healthcare is now offering COVID-19 Rapid Tests with results in 15 minutes. Call 928-778-0330.

• Schedule of flu clinics: www.yavapai.us/chs, click on the flu shot banner.

• To schedule an appointment in YCCHS clinics, call 928-771-3122.

• County COVID-19 Data, Testing Sites, School & Business Guidelines & Resources: www.yavapai.us/chs;

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103.

• #YavapaiStrongerTogether – https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.

• COVID-19 information en español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries