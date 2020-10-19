OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Oct. 19
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Pres. Trump in Prescott: Photos and videos - as it happened

Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the airport in Prescott, Arizona, on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (Pool image from video)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: October 19, 2020 10:25 a.m.

President Donald Trump is in Prescott, Arizona, for a rally today, Oct. 19.

The President is expected to speak at noon at the Prescott Regional Airport for his 2020 re-election campaign. The event is expected to last about one hour and 15 minutes.

WATCH

You can watch Pres. Trump's speech on this page in the video windows below.

Live: Trump campaigns in Prescott, Arizona by The Sun

LIVE: President Donald Trump in Prescott, AZ #Arizona by Donald J Trump

Learn more about the event, parking and road closures at this link.

The Courier is posting photos and updates below throughout the day as the event happens.

AS IT HAPPENS

1:50 p.m.: Pres. Trump waves goodbye to the crowd.

photo

Pres. Trump waves goodbye to the crowd in Prescott, Arizona, on Oct. 19, 2020. (Pool image from video)

12:36 p.m.: Trump speaks

photo

Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the airport in Prescott, Arizona, on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (Pool image from video)

12:30: Greeted by supporters

by Cindy Barks

12:18 p.m.: Landed

by Cindy Barks

Noon: Trump supporters waiting patiently for the president to arrive at Prescott Airport.

photo

Trump supporters waiting patiently for the president to arrive at Prescott Airport. (Doug Cook/Courier)

11:07 a.m.: The crowd scrambles for T-shirts and hats.

photo

The crowd scrambles for T-shirts and hats. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

10: 44 a.m. Applause after the national anthem at the #TrumpRally in #PrescottAZ

photo

Applause after the national anthem. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

10: 42 a.m.: It’s filling up at the #TrumpRally.

by Cindy Barks

10:a.m.: Crowd starts to gather.

photo

Supporters gather at the Prescott Airport on Monday, Oct. 19, to see Pres. Donald Trump during a campaign rally. The gates opened at 8 a.m. and the president is expected to speak at noon. The event is expected to last about one hour and 15 minutes. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

photo

Hundreds line up to get on buses to shuttle to the Trump Rally at the Prescott Airport. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

9:30 a.m. Hundreds line up to get on buses.

  • Multiple event parking locations with shuttle service have been set up, including:
  • Potter’s House Church at 5195 N. Hwy 89, Prescott (Shuttles begin at 7:30am)
  • Heights Church, 2121 Larry Caldwell Drive, Prescott (Shuttles begin at 7:30am)
  • Findlay Toyota Center, Prescott Valley (Shuttles begin at 7:30am)
  • Watson Lake and Pioneer Park will be used if the above lots fill, with shuttles shifting to those locations later in the morning.

photo

People wait in line for a shuttle to see President Donald Trump speak at a campaign rally, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Prescott, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

