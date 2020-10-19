Pres. Trump in Prescott: Photos and videos - as it happened

President Donald Trump is in Prescott, Arizona, for a rally today, Oct. 19.

The President is expected to speak at noon at the Prescott Regional Airport for his 2020 re-election campaign. The event is expected to last about one hour and 15 minutes.

WATCH

You can watch Pres. Trump's speech on this page in the video windows below.

Learn more about the event, parking and road closures at this link.

The Courier is posting photos and updates below throughout the day as the event happens.

AS IT HAPPENS

1:50 p.m.: Pres. Trump waves goodbye to the crowd.

12:36 p.m.: Trump speaks

12:30: Greeted by supporters

12:18 p.m.: Landed

Noon: Trump supporters waiting patiently for the president to arrive at Prescott Airport.

11:07 a.m.: The crowd scrambles for T-shirts and hats.

10: 44 a.m. Applause after the national anthem at the #TrumpRally in #PrescottAZ

10: 42 a.m.: It’s filling up at the #TrumpRally.

10:a.m.: Crowd starts to gather.

9:30 a.m. Hundreds line up to get on buses.