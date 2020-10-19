Pres. Trump in Prescott: Photos and videos - as it happened
President Donald Trump is in Prescott, Arizona, for a rally today, Oct. 19.
The President is expected to speak at noon at the Prescott Regional Airport for his 2020 re-election campaign. The event is expected to last about one hour and 15 minutes.
WATCH
You can watch Pres. Trump's speech on this page in the video windows below.
Learn more about the event, parking and road closures at this link.
The Courier is posting photos and updates below throughout the day as the event happens.
AS IT HAPPENS
1:50 p.m.: Pres. Trump waves goodbye to the crowd.
12:36 p.m.: Trump speaks
12:30: Greeted by supporters
12:18 p.m.: Landed
Noon: Trump supporters waiting patiently for the president to arrive at Prescott Airport.
11:07 a.m.: The crowd scrambles for T-shirts and hats.
10: 44 a.m. Applause after the national anthem at the #TrumpRally in #PrescottAZ
10: 42 a.m.: It’s filling up at the #TrumpRally.
10:a.m.: Crowd starts to gather.
9:30 a.m. Hundreds line up to get on buses.
- Multiple event parking locations with shuttle service have been set up, including:
- Potter’s House Church at 5195 N. Hwy 89, Prescott (Shuttles begin at 7:30am)
- Heights Church, 2121 Larry Caldwell Drive, Prescott (Shuttles begin at 7:30am)
- Findlay Toyota Center, Prescott Valley (Shuttles begin at 7:30am)
- Watson Lake and Pioneer Park will be used if the above lots fill, with shuttles shifting to those locations later in the morning.
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 12, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 11, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Oct. 17, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 13, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Oct. 11, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Oct. 14, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1) Oct. 16, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Oct. 16, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 15, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Oct. 13, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 4, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 7, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2) Oct. 1, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Oct. 6, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Oct. 8, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 12, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Oct. 3, 2020
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Sept. 19, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 9, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Oct. 17, 2020
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: