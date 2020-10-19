Adoption Spotlight: Jason and Brian

Jason and Brian are identical twins, but Jason likes to point out he is older by two minutes. They are both bright, inquisitive boys who like to joke and laugh. One’s a little more country and the other’s a little more rock ‘n’ roll! Get to know Jason, Brian and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org. To begin the adoption and foster-care process online, visit dcs.az.gov/change2lives and click the “Foster & Adoption” tab.