Oct. 17 COVID-19 update: Cases grow again in Arizona

Arizona's COVID-19 case count went up by 921 new infections on Saturday, Oct. 17, along with 18 deaths, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services website.

The state is seeing a slow increase in the average number of coronavirus cases; a decline that lasted through August and September appears to be ending.

The ADHS reports that there have now been 230,407 cases and 5,824 deaths statewide. In Yavapai County, the positive count went up 13 and by one death since Friday, for a total of 2,766 cases and 87 deaths.

Yavapai County Community Health Services does not issue weekend reports; however, Friday’s counts were 2,760 cases, 86 deaths and 1,524 recovered. State and local numbers often are not the same, with some cases attributed to other areas, YCCHS previously said.

Arizona was a national hotspot for the virus in June and early July, but numbers began to drop in August and September.

Thursday saw the first daily tally above 1,000 in a month.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

But for some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death. The vast majority of people recover.

