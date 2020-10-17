OFFERS
Obituary: Thomas Benton McConnell
2/17/1927 — 10/05/2020

Thomas Benton McConnell

Originally Published: October 17, 2020 8:21 p.m.

“Cowboy Tom” as he was sometimes called, was a lover of children, horses, country music and dancing. Ninety-three years young he leaves behind his Beloved Tina; his sister, Myra Mac Daniel; son, Norman; daughter, Linda; and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Tom influenced many individuals during his over 20 years of trail riding. Tom was a professional cowboy working various ranches in the Southwest. Tom was an Apprenticeship Instructor and a Master Heavy Equipment Operator with I.U.O.E Local 12. Tom worked 32 years for the Guy F. Atkinson Company on many major construction projects. As a WWII Navy veteran, he served his country with gusto and pride in the Asiatic-Pacific Area, the American Area, and the Philippine Liberation.

We all benefited from Tom’s advice, his expertise and his wonderful stories of the past. Cowboy Tom will be missed here on earth for he is now where tears are no more, and suffering and pain are ended.

And most of all he is where he can ride the best horses on the best trails and he can dance all the good dances ... what more could a cowboy want?

A Military Service will be held at the Prescott National Cemetery, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at 10 a.m. Attendance is limited due to the COVID pandemic. Masks are required. In lieu of flowers please support Wounded Warriors.

Information provided by survivors.

