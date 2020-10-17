OFFERS
News Tips

Obituary: Randall (Randy) Hamman

Randall (Randy) Hamman

Randall (Randy) Hamman

Originally Published: October 17, 2020 8:10 p.m.

Randall (Randy) Hamman was born in Phoenix, Arizona, on July 3, 1955, to Floyd and Marilyn Hamman and grew up with his brothers, John, Del and Tom. After graduating from the University of Arizona (Go Cats!), he married Christie, the woman he would share the next 40 beautiful years of life with. Together, and with great love, they made a home full of playfulness and faithfulness for their three children, Joe, Scott and Kate.

It brought Randy great joy to welcome his daughters-in-law, Grace and Lauren, into the Ham Fam and for the last five years his family got to see him become who he was always made to be — Grandy — a grandpa who lit up at the sight of Margaret, Jill, Simon, Ben, and Constance. It was his biggest joy and constant hope to watch his family grow in love.

Randy also had a big heart for Prescott. As a Realtor, he enjoyed building relationships and helping people find their homes and neighbors. As a friend, he spent time drinking beers, kayaking at Goldwater Lake and talking about living full lives with steadfast faith. A full life with steadfast faith — this is the way Randy’s life will be remembered. He always knew that God would care for him and the people he loved.

On Oct. 5, 2020, Randy passed away among the Prescott pines and while we miss him dearly, we also rejoice that he is fully at peace in God’s presence.

The family is postponing memorial arrangements due to COVID-19, but if you would like to make a donation in memory of Randy, please send a check to Young Life at P.O. Box 70065, Prescott, AZ, 86304.

Information provided by survivors.

