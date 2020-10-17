Obituary Notice: Nicholas A. Burditt
Originally Published: October 17, 2020 7:25 p.m.
Nicholas A. Burditt, age 21, was born Oct. 4, 1999, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and passed away Oct. 11, 2020, in Prescott, Arizona. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.
