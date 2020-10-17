Obituary Notice: Michael William Keller
Originally Published: October 17, 2020 7:50 p.m.
Michael William Keller, age 52, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away on Oct. 12, 2020, in Prescott. Affordable Burial and Cremation is in charge of the arrangements.
