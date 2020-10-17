Obituary Notice: Mary Lee Curran
Originally Published: October 17, 2020 7:30 p.m.
Mary Lee Curran was born June 19, 1932, in Nashua, New Hampshire, and passed away Sept. 10, 2020, in Glendale, Arizona. Arrangements were handled through Cremation Center of Arizona.
