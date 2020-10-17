Obituary: Myrle Dean Abney

Myrle Dean Abney, 86, of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away Oct. 8, 2020, due to renal and respiratory failure. Myrle was born Aug. 24, 1934, in Okemah, Oklahoma, to Charles and Lillie Abney.

He joined the Navy in 1953 at the age of 18 and was honorably discharged in 1957. While in the Navy he was a boiler technician. He was a member of Local 428 and was a heavy equipment operator. He loved doing home improvement projects and helping others with theirs. He was a devout ASU football fan and loved to fish with his son and grandchildren.

In 1991, he and his wife, Claudia, moved to Prescott, where they remained until health issues required a return to the Valley. He loved the horse races and his morning coffee ritual with his good friend Frank while in Prescott.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Claudia; his daughter, Carrie Cahill; sons, Kurt and Brent; grandchildren, James, Deandra, Austin and Bailey; great granddaughters, Skylar, Carter and Ava; and sister, Lelia Sandoz.

There will be a small private service where he will be interred at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona.

Donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley Sherman Home.

Information provided by survivors.