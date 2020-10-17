OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Oct. 17
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Myrle Dean Abney

Myrle Dean Abney

Myrle Dean Abney

Originally Published: October 17, 2020 8:10 p.m.

Myrle Dean Abney, 86, of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away Oct. 8, 2020, due to renal and respiratory failure. Myrle was born Aug. 24, 1934, in Okemah, Oklahoma, to Charles and Lillie Abney.

He joined the Navy in 1953 at the age of 18 and was honorably discharged in 1957. While in the Navy he was a boiler technician. He was a member of Local 428 and was a heavy equipment operator. He loved doing home improvement projects and helping others with theirs. He was a devout ASU football fan and loved to fish with his son and grandchildren.

In 1991, he and his wife, Claudia, moved to Prescott, where they remained until health issues required a return to the Valley. He loved the horse races and his morning coffee ritual with his good friend Frank while in Prescott.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Claudia; his daughter, Carrie Cahill; sons, Kurt and Brent; grandchildren, James, Deandra, Austin and Bailey; great granddaughters, Skylar, Carter and Ava; and sister, Lelia Sandoz.

There will be a small private service where he will be interred at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona.

Donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley Sherman Home.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries