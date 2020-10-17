OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Oct. 17
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: James Edward Oliver

Originally Published: October 17, 2020 7:45 p.m.

James Edward Oliver was born in his grandmothers house in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, on June 20, 1932, to Harrison Theodore Oliver and Helen Margaret Gray Oliver. Jim was the second of five children born to Ted and Helen. Jim and his older brother, Teddy, were both born with special needs.

Jim and his family moved from Oklahoma to Redondo Beach, California, in about 1938 when Jim’s younger brother, Joe was 2 years old. Sister Frances followed in 1939. The family moved to Manhattan Beach, California, where youngest sister Mary Ellen was born in 1948. Teddy and Jim started participating in programs specially designed for retarded citizens beginning in Los Angeles when they were in their mid-20s. Our family lived in Manhattan Beach for about 33 years.

Ted H., as our father liked to be called, started a redwood lumber supply business in our backyard where Jim worked alongside his father, brothers and oldest sister Francie. The “boys” as Teddy and Jim were affectionately called by family moved to Arkansas in 1976 to live with Joe and his family on the farm. Joe bought a beautiful blond horse named Lady that Jim loved to ride. Teddy and Jim helped Joe on the farm until Dad retired and he and Mom moved to Nashville, Arkansas, in February 1977.

While living in Nashville, Teddy and Jim joined a sheltered workshop program at The Children’s Center. Jim loved the parties and dances that were held on a regular basis and he and Teddy were always the life of the party. The family moved back to California in 1982 and settled in Long Beach.

Teddy and Jim began working at the Long Beach branch of ARC (Association of Retarded Citizens). Jim made many friends at the workshop and Special Olympics bowling, where he won many ribbons, metals and trophies.

Our father passed away in 1983 but Teddy and Jim continued to live with mom til the summer of 2002 when they moved to Prescott Valley, Arizona, to live with Mary Ellen and her husband, Garth. Shortly after moving to Prescott Valley Teddy and Jim began working at Antelope Point Industries, the Prescott Valley branch of YEI. Jim worked at API til 2018 when he had to stop due to his health.

Jim passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at about 10 a.m. He is survived by his brothers, Teddy Oliver, and Joe Oliver and his wife, Diana; and his youngest sister, Mary Ellen and her husband, Garth; Aunt Evelyn Burkey; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and two great-great nieces, as well as many, many friends.

Jim was preceded in death by this father, Ted H. Oliver; his mother, Helen M. Oliver; his sister, Fran Redman; and brother-in-law, Jerry Redman.

Jim was a very loving and friendly guy who saw goodness and love in everyone he met. Those who knew him will always remember a kind and loving person. He was indeed special and will be greatly missed. A special thank you to Renee Williams and Mika Davis, his special and loving caregivers, the team at Aires, Angels Care Home Health and Hospice of the Pines. You treated Jim as if he was your own uncle or grandfather. Your loving care is greatly appreciated by his family.

Affordable Burial and Cremation of Prescott Valley took wonderful care of Jim. No services were held at this time.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries