Obituary: Barbara (Bobbi) Castille

Our beloved Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother, Barbara Castille, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Oct. 7, 2020. She was born on Jan. 20, 1940, in Chama, New Mexico, and grew up in Victorville, California.

She married her lifelong love, Joe Castille, and moved to Torrance, California, where she raised her three daughters. Joe and Bobbi retired to Chino Valley, Arizona in 2001.

Bobbi enjoyed playing, coaching and watching soccer. She was an avid bowler and liked playing softball, tennis and volleyball. In the summer, you could often find her laying on the beach reading a good book.

Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family and watching her grandchildren play sports.

She is survived by her daughters, Deborah Wang of Chino Valley, Michele Riley of Armona, California, and Daniele Pettit of Harbor City, California; her five grandchildren, Vanessa Vandehey, Ashley Wheeler, Garrett Wang, Amanda Pettit and Jeffrey Pettit; and her four great-grandchildren.

She will deeply be missed by all who knew and loved her.

A Celebration of Life will be held in California at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Home.

Information provided by survivors.