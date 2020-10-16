Oct. 16 COVID-19 update: US climbs toward third peak

Across the state, 1,915,042 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 229,486 positive results and 5,806 deaths, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) news release Friday, Oct. 16.

Yavapai County has tested 47,021 residents with 2,760 positive cases, 1,524 recovered, and 86 deaths.

YRMC West is caring for four COVID-19 patients with two persons under investigation (PUI), the East campus has four COVID-19 patients and two PUI. Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports four COVID-19 hospitalizations and two PUI. The Prescott VA reports no COVID-19 patients.

US CLIMBS TOWARD THIRD PEAK

The number of new coronavirus cases in the United States is surging once again after growth slowed in late summer, according the the YCCHS news release. While the geography of the pandemic is now shifting to the Midwest and to more rural areas, cases are trending upward in most states, many of which are setting weekly records for new cases.

• Spectrum Healthcare is now offering COVID-19 Rapid Tests with results in 15 minutes. Call 928-778-0330.

• Schedule of flu clinics: www.yavapai.us/chs, click on the flu shot banner.

• To schedule an appointment in YCCHS clinics, call 928-771-3122.

• County COVID-19 Data, Testing Sites, School & Business Guidelines & Resources: www.yavapai.us/chs;

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• #YavapaiStrongerTogether – https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.

• COVID-19 information en español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/

Information provided by the Yavapai County Community Health Services.