OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Oct. 16
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Horse Fire grows, Prescott Forest efforts work to slow spread; evacuations are in effect

The Horse wildland fire's plume taken from Hilltop above Cleator. (YCSO)

The Horse wildland fire's plume taken from Hilltop above Cleator. (YCSO)

Originally Published: October 16, 2020 10:02 a.m.

Updated as of Friday, October 16, 2020 10:55 AM

The Horse Fire, as of Friday morning, Oct. 16, has now consumed about 3,500 acres near Crown King, where evacuations are in effect, according to a news release from the Prescott National Forest.

Located 7 miles northwest of Crown King and 18 miles south of Prescott on the Bradshaw Ranger District, the fire started Thursday, Oct. 15, and is zero-percent contained.

Its cause is under investigation and is burning through juniper, chaparral and timber.

The Horse Fire grew to 3,500 acres overnight, the Forest Service said. Airtankers and helicopters were essential in slowing the spread of the fire as firefighters gained access.

The fire is in a remote section of the forest with steep, rugged terrain. The strategy for the Horse fire is full suppression as crews continue to use aircraft to slow the rate of spread and scout for holding features to use as containment lines. The fire burned active all night and spotted just south of Minnehaha as of 8 a.m. and has become well established.

All roads leading into Crown King have been closed – Goodwin, Senator Highway at Palace Station, and County Road 59 from Cleator, according to the news release. Please avoid the area to allow suppression resources to travel safely to and throughout the incident. A forest closure order can be expected for the trails and roads in and around the fire area.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Code Red "Go" for the communities of Crown King, Minnehaha, Horsethief Cabins and any private inholdings in and around the fire area. There are evacuations currently in effect.

Crown King residents impacted by the Horse Fire can go to Mayer High School, 17300 E. Mule Deer Drive, and speak with the Evacuation Center staff regarding sheltering. American Red Cross and Community Health are hosting the Evacuation Center.

For information on the Code Red alerts issued you can visit the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page for updates or call 928-771-3321 or to sign up for Code Red notifications visit Yavapai County Code Red Notification.

Resources on the fire include an air attack, three air tankers, three helicopters, four hotshot crews, three Type 2 IA crews, and 10 engines, among others.

Weather is calling for maximum temperatures ranging from 84 to 86 degrees, minimum relative humidity of 8% to 11%, morning northeast winds 6 to 10 mph with gusts to 15 mph becoming variable at 6 to 8 mph, afternoon winds will shift to the west to southwest around 8 to 10 mph.

For more information visit or call the following:

• Fire Information: 928-925-1111

• Twitter: @PrescottNF

• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PrescottNF.

Click HERE to read the initial report.

Information provided by the Prescott National Forest.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries