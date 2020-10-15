OFFERS
Today, Oct. 15, is final day to complete 2020 census

By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: October 15, 2020 11:56 a.m.

The end date for the 2020 census has been a moving target since the pandemic temporarily halted field operations last spring.

The Census Bureau pushed an end-of-July deadline for concluding the count to the end of October because of the virus. But the Commerce Department, which oversees the agency, decided to move up the deadline to late September, then early October, and was thwarted both times by a federal judge in California.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court ruled that the Trump administration can end the 2020 census count of everyone living in the U.S. on Thursday, Oct. 15.

That makes today the final day to complete the 2020 census.

The census determines the amount of federal funding our communities get for important priorities like schools, health care and transportation. A complete count means more money for Arizona.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, more than 99.9% of housing units across Yavapai Country have been accounted for in the 2020 census. 

To complete the census, visit my2020census.gov or call 844-330-2020.

Editor's note: Earlier in the week, Prescott News Network reported that Oct. 31 was the final day to complete the 2020 census. That notice, published in The Prescott Valley Tribune, was printed in advance and timed to post on our website and social media pages before the supreme court made its final ruling on Tuesday changing the date to Oct. 15.

